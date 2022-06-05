Shadowy pageant of dance runs from chaos to breathless stillness

DANCE

Kunstkamer ★★★★

State Theatre, till June 11

Artists of the Australian Ballet in Kunstkamer. Credit:Jeff Busby

How outstanding that Australian Ballet has chosen to current this shadowy however extravagant commemorative pageant created in 2019 for the sixtieth anniversary of the founding of the worldwide modern dance firm Nederlands Dans Theater.

The storied Dutch firm, which is related to the work of choreographer Jiri Kylian, doesn’t have a notably shut reference to Australia. So Kunstkamer, bewildering however thrilling, lands on our shores like an austere monument to an alien tradition.

It’s an expansive program created by 4 choreographers – Paul Lightfoot, Sol Leon, Marco Goecke and Crystal Pite – utilizing three imposing black facades with many entrances and exits. These partitions transfer all through the efficiency, compacting the house or creating gaps.