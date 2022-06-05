Shadowy pageant of dance runs from chaos to breathless stillness
Kunstkamer ★★★★
State Theatre, till June 11
How outstanding that Australian Ballet has chosen to current this shadowy however extravagant commemorative pageant created in 2019 for the sixtieth anniversary of the founding of the worldwide modern dance firm Nederlands Dans Theater.
The storied Dutch firm, which is related to the work of choreographer Jiri Kylian, doesn’t have a notably shut reference to Australia. So Kunstkamer, bewildering however thrilling, lands on our shores like an austere monument to an alien tradition.
It’s an expansive program created by 4 choreographers – Paul Lightfoot, Sol Leon, Marco Goecke and Crystal Pite – utilizing three imposing black facades with many entrances and exits. These partitions transfer all through the efficiency, compacting the house or creating gaps.
The doorways open and the dancers, nearly 50 of them, pour by, usually costumed in black with gold highlights. Eighteen particular person items have been created, however they’re labored collectively, creating a way of easy unity and aesthetic coherence.
And it has the elegantly gloomy atmosphere for which Nederlands Dans Theater is legendary. The set, designed by frequent collaborators Lightfoot and Leon, suggests a sombre Dutch baroque church wherein solely essentially the most ambiguous revelations are doable.
It is a world populated by clowns, mimes and maniac dolls, with plenty of screaming and neurotic vibrating that contrasts with low, flowing motion and explosive lifts and leaps, the dancers transitioning like arcs of thrown water.
Artistic director David Hallberg, in a much-ballyhooed return to the stage, presides over the collective crack-up as a distressed grasp of ceremonies. He mutters cryptic phrases similar to, “They took the theatre away!” and contorts himself in gradual movement.