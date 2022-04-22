‘Shady Trial Lawyer Pipeline’ Gives $17.5M to Pro-Democrat PACs

A gaggle of political motion committees affiliated with plaintiff-side trial regulation corporations donated $17.5 million to left-wing candidates and causes after these corporations acquired profitable authorities contracts, in line with a latest report by Alliance for Consumers.

Alliance for Consumers calls this web of PACs the “Shady Trial Lawyers PAC,” and it entails “politicians handing out lucrative public contracts to trial lawyers who give millions of dollars to liberal political campaigns.”

“There’s a game that’s being played here, where these law firms swoop in, sign themselves up to sweetheart deals that feed the political money machine,” Alliance for Consumers govt director O.H. Skinner informed Breitbart News. “And at the end of the day, the people who get the most hurt are everyday consumers and everyday taxpayers who are footing the bill for a political money game.”

At the middle of the Shady Trial Lawyer Pipeline is AAJ PAC, a corporation tied to the American Association for Justice, a trial attorneys advocacy group. AAJ PAC, the Truth and Justice Fund Company, and varied Justice PACs, are carefully tied to plaintiff-side trial corporations fueled by cash the corporations get from contracts with state or native governments.

Alliance for Consumer’s earlier report centered on the “shady eight” regulation corporations that donated $15 million to pro-Democrat teams after securing contracts with state governments.

Between 2017 to 2022, these Shady Trial Lawyers PACs reportedly donated $17.5 million on behalf of Democrat organizations, with $2 million spent within the final 15 months alone.

“One hundred percent of the independent expenditures that they recorded with the FEC went in support of Democratic candidates for the US Senate. Ninety-nine percent of the overall money went to left wing committees, Democratic committees,” Skinner stated. “And to locate where that money went is equally as telling.”

The PACs’ cash went to far-left teams like America Votes, which prides itself as “the coordination hub of the progressive community.” The abortion advocacy group Emily’s List additionally acquired a whole bunch of hundreds of {dollars} from the Shady Trial Lawyer PACs.

Another beneficiary of the PAC is the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is led by former President Barack Obama’s former Attorney General, Eric Holder. Finally, the Shady Trial Lawyer PACs reportedly donated greater than half 1,000,000 {dollars} to Priorities USA Action, a nonprofit group that focuses on mobilizing progressive voters.

“Ninety-nine percent of the money goes to democratic causes, left wing causes, super ideological causes, that would really be, I think, offensive and upsetting to your everyday consumer, your everyday citizen who’s getting a bad deal and probably doesn’t have values that align with where this money’s going,” Skinner stated.

“This partisan political giving is supported by law firms that hold lucrative public contracts and get big money as a result, money that really belongs in the pockets of taxpayers and consumers,” the report said.

Consumers and taxpayers are harmed by the one-sided nature of those contracts between governments and regulation corporations. As Skinner defined to Breitbart News, most of those contracts don’t shield state governments and might result in a state being usurped by a left-leaning metropolis that gives the regulation agency a greater deal.

Skinner stated:

So generally these regulation corporations can get a contract that claims, any settlement that pertains to prescribed drugs, you recognize one thing very broad, we receives a commission, even when the regulation agency doesn’t work on the case, even when the legal professional basic or whoever it’s, finds a technique to get cash coming again to the state as a result of the corporate did one thing fallacious and the regulation agency wasn’t concerned.

“So the punch line is there’s long, there’s these contracts that cover millions and millions of dollars, and they have no end date,” he added. “You don’t have conflicts protections to make sure that the state isn’t getting taken advantage of if the law firm has a city or a town like a leftwing city.”