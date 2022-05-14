Shah Rukh Khan asks Suhana Khan to take a day off from The Archies shoot to hug him; she responds ‘love you papa’ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Netflix and Tiger Baby have introduced the forged of their upcoming undertaking, The Archies. Set within the Nineteen Sixties, this musical drama is being directed by Zoya Akhtar and headlined by an thrilling contemporary ensemble. The movie will characteristic Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles.

Shah Rukh Khan asks Suhana Khan to take a time without work from The Archies shoot to hug him; she responds ‘love you papa’

After the announcement, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to have a good time his daughter Suhana Khan’s massive performing debut as she takes his legacy ahead. “Remember Suhana you are never going to be perfect… but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor… the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep… the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you… you have come a long way baby… but the road to people’s heart is unending… stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light… Camera and Action!”, Shah Rukh wrote.

Suhana was fast to reply on his put up and stated, “love you papa” with a pink coronary heart emoji. To which, SRK responded, “@suhanakhan2 missing being with you. Take a day off from work come and give me a hug and go back!!”

To this, Suhana said, “@iamsrk miss you more, no days off I’m a working actor now, just kidding on my way!!”

In another note, he said, “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from guide rental shops to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on display screen….is simply unbelievable. Wishing all of the little ones the very best as they take their first little steps into essentially the most stunning of professions.”

Earlier in the day, celebrating her daughter Suhana Khan’s acting debut, Gauri Khan took to social media to share video from the Netflix cast announcement shoot. She wrote, “Congratulations… all the very best to all of the wonderful youngsters and group of #TheArchies . And who higher than #ZoyaAkhtar to information them by this journey!! You did it Suhana!!!!!!!”

The 7 actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics. The announcement featuring the cast and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders serves as a glimpse into the world that Akhtar promises to bring to life for audiences around the world.

The logline says The Archies is a musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation.

