Shah Rukh Khan dances with specially-abled woman on Chaiyya Chaiyya, Internet hearts it

An previous video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing his coronary heart out with a specially-abled girl to the tunes of Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se is doing the rounds on social media, and netizens can not help however bathe their reward on the heartwarming gesture proven by the King of Bollywood.

The video titled “This SRK” with a number of coronary heart emoticons was reshared on Twitter by a person who makes use of the username @barfipayyan. The clip from the TV present ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ aired in 2017, opens to point out Shah Rukh Khan, who’s on his knees, dancing with a specially-abled fan. Towards the tip, Shah Rukh Khan rises to hug the younger girl and greets her dad and mom too.

Watch the video proper right here:

Since being shared, the video has raked up greater than 1,000,000 views. The share has additionally obtained hundreds of likes and several other feedback.

An particular person commented whereas sharing a video of Shah Rukh Khan performing with autistic children. He wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan performing with Autistic kids. Love this Man!” “He is the best. PERIOD,” wrote one other. A 3rd wrote, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you make them feel – Maya Angelou Thank you, SRK, for touching mine and millions of other life.”