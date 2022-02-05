Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Aayush Sharma, BTown actors who impressed us in ‘villainous’ way

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Aayush Sharma

For many years, Bollywood has painted an image of the traditional hero who fights the dangerous guys and emerges because the righteous messiah. A typical movie has witnessed a hero and a villain combating towards one another for the nice over the evil. However, just a few stars opted for the eccentric alternative of slipping into a gray character and most significantly, nonetheless received the hearts of the viewers. While constructing a reputation for themselves within the trade, most actors select the goody picture of enjoying the best hero, only some risk-takers went darker early of their profession.

Here’s a take a look at just a few Bollywood stars together with Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham to Aayush Sharma and others, who dared to don the destructive shade in the beginning of their journeys:

Shah Rukh Khan

Touted because the ‘King of Romance’, Shah Rukh has outlined the best hero together with his allure and lover-boy avatar. However, a lot earlier than DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the innumerable love tales he introduced, Shah Rukh Khan opted to be the dangerous man consecutively in a yr with Baazigar and Darr, which established him as a flexible actor.

Hrithik Roshan

After turning into an in a single day sensation, Hrithik Roshan created historical past with essentially the most profitable debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. While the star may have continued to go for safer scripts, Hrithik Roshan selected to play a terrorist in Fiza. Winning praises for his character and efficiency, Hrithik Roshan’s daring stint emphasised his credibility as an actor, opening doorways for extra experimental roles in his profession.

John Abraham

After carving a spot for himself as a profitable mannequin, John Abraham turned to movies and created an uproar together with his controversial debut movie Jism. In only a yr, John took one other daring step by slipping into the position of a robber in Dhoom. Creating a long-lasting impression together with his witty and charming portrayal because the conman, John’s antagonist portrayal was one of the crucial beloved performances of the yr.

Aayush Sharma

The most up-to-date addition to the listing is Aayush Sharma. After enjoying the guy-next-door, loverboy in LoveYatri, Aayush took a drastic change for his character in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ by slipping into the position of a lethal, menacing gangster. Shockingly impressing the critics in addition to the viewers, Aayush Sharma turned the discuss of the city for his emotionally interesting portrayal, rising as a flexible actor.