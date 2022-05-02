‘Shah Rukh Khan is great’: Benedict Cumberbatch picks his choice for Indian actor in MCU

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Benedict Cumberbatch picks Shah Rukh Khan for MCU

Highlights Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange sequel will launch on May 6 worldwide

Cumberbatch has earlier travelled to Darjeeling to show English at a Tibetan monastery

Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness has collected over Rs 10 crore in pre-sales in India

Benedict Cumberbatch’s reference to India goes again to his teenage years and the “Doctor Strange” star says he hopes to return at some point to work together with the nation’s “first superhero”. The British actor, who took a gap-year after his faculty to journey to Darjeeling to show English at a Tibetan monastery, fondly remembers his six month-long keep in India.

“I love your country, I love your culture and cultures. It feels like I was there almost a lifetime ago, in my late teens for six months of teaching, exploring and travelling as well. I’d love to have an excuse to come back and if that’s to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on,” Cumberbatch advised PTI in a digital roundtable interview for his upcoming movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

The half two of Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange” (2016) marks the 45-year-old star’s fifth look as Dr Stephen Strange aka Sorcerer Supreme within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When quizzed which Hindi film actor he believes may be a part of the MCU, the London-born actor requested for choices and when prompt the names of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, he stated, “Khan is great.”

The two-time Oscar nominee, additionally identified for his work on TV collection “Sherlock” and movies “The Imitation Game” and “The Power of the Dog”, stated he’s conscious concerning the reputation “Doctor Strange” movies take pleasure in in India and hopes to ship one other entertainer with the much-awaited sequel.

Scheduled to be launched in theatres throughout India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has collected over Rs 10 crore in pre-sale reserving within the nation, in accordance with distributors.

“It’s very exciting to know the level of anticipation there is with pre-sales. I’m hugely grateful to my fans in India for supporting me throughout my career.

I hope (this film also does well), but I’m not taking anything for granted,” Cumberbatch stated. “The only reason these films are watched is because we try to better them every time during the making of them individually. We are working tirelessly for it to be a success globally,” he added.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is directed by Sam Raimi and in addition stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The sequel follows Doctor Strange as he tries to include the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he solid within the 2021 hit movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — which induced villains from throughout the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.