Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in Pathani as he arrives for Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party, watch video : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

MLA Baba Siddique’s Iftaar occasion is all the time the most-talked-about occasion yearly. Though because of the pandemic, he did not host the celebrations within the final two years. This yr, Siddique returned with the celebrations for his pals from the politics and leisure. Salman Khan left early however Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving for the celebrations in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be dapper in Pathani as he arrives for Baba Siddique’s Iftaar occasion, watch video

Dressed in black pathani, Shah Rukh Khan regarded dapper as he posed for the paparazzi and greeted them.

He additionally clicked footage of Baba Siddique.

It can be the primary public occasion Shah Rukh Khan has attended.

On the work entrance, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the large display on Republic 2023 with Pathaan. He additionally has Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani’s initiatives as properly.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.