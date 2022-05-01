Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders group to build ‘a world class cricket stadium’ in Los Angeles

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan desires to make T20 greater and higher! The celebrity has introduced that his cricket workforce Knight Riders Group is all set to construct a world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles. The workforce and USA Major League Cricket (MLC)T20 can be collaborating to construct the cricket venue. They have moved ahead with lease negotiations and design approvals for the aforementioned mission on a 15-acre parcel at Great Park.

Talking about the identical, the Pathaan actor mentioned, “Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas.”

The assertion additional claimed that the cricket stadium will embody state-of-the-art coaching services, locker rooms, luxurious suites, devoted parking, concessions, subject lighting and an international-grade pitch to fulfill International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation and permit the venue to host the best stage of worldwide cricket competitors.

USA Cricket is predicted to bid for future males’s and ladies’s World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup already set to be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The ICC is bidding for the inclusion of cricket within the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles – if profitable, the stadium at Great Park is predicted to be a centerpiece venue for the occasion in Southern California.

SRK has introduced two of his upcoming movies in a matter of a few months. His motion movie Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will launch on January 25, 2023. Siddharth Anand is directing it and will probably be a part of the YRF motion universe, additionally comprising of War and Tiger franchise.

Also, the celebrity introduced his film with director Rajkumar Hirani, titled Dunki. It will launch on December 22, 2023. It co-stars Taapsee Pannu and has begun filming.