Shaheen Afridi opens up on Umran Malik’s pace, says ‘speed can’t help if you don’t have line and length’ – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may need received the Purple Cap for many wickets throughout IPL 2022, however two pacers who stole the limelight throughout the event had been SRH’s Umran Malik and GT’s Lockie Ferguson. Both Umran and Lockie clocked speeds of over 150 kmph on a number of events, with Umran even clocking the quickest supply of the event (157 kmph, just for the New Zealander to interrupt it with a velocity of 157.3 kmph throughout the remaining between GT and RR.

Umran and Lockie completed the two-month lengthy event with 22 and 12 wickets respectively.

Pakistan tempo spearhead Shaheen Afridi is one other reputed pacer recognized for his velocity and opined on the problem of quick balls, saying that velocity received’t assist if there’s hardly any size or swing.

“Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing,” said Shaheen forward of Pakistan’s residence ODI sequence in opposition to West Indies scheduled to start on 8 June.

As far because the ODI sequence are involved, Shaheen termed the West Indies aspect as a ‘strong’ unit.

“This is an important series in terms of World Cup qualification which is why we don’t want to lose any match. Also, West Indies are a strong international side and it is not as if they are sending under-19 players for this series,” Shaheen mentioned.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs at residence in opposition to West Indies, with the second and third ODIs to happen on 10 and 12 June respectively.

