Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury





Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dominated out of the Asia Cup, in addition to the seven-match T20I collection at dwelling in opposition to England in September, due to a knee harm. He faces a race in opposition to time to be match for the T20 World Cup, beginning October, after being suggested “four-six weeks rest” by the PCB’s medical advisory committee.

Afridi sustained the right knee ligament injury in the course of the first Test in opposition to Sri Lanka in Galle final month, and has performed no half within the ongoing tour of the Netherlands regardless of being within the squad. Babar Azam stated earlier than the collection that Afridi would play no more than one ODI against Netherlands , with a view to having him match for the Asia Cup, which begins on August 27. His absence comes as a major blow to Pakistan’s match hopes.

“Shaheen’s our best bowler, so of course we’ll miss him,” Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan stated. “It’s unfortunate that he won’t be available for the Asia Cup. But we’re hopeful he will be available for future series and the World Cup. We’ll have to play ruthless cricket. Our team culture is such that we never relax against any team.”

The PCB stated it anticipated Afridi to be match for the October T20I tri-series in New Zealand, additionally involving Bangladesh, forward of the T20 World Cup.

“I have spoken with Afridi and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team,” Dr Najeebullah Soomro, PCB chief medical officer, stated in a press release. “Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.”

With Pakistan’s finest bowler out of motion till so near the T20 World Cup, his health for the occasion has change into unsure.

In current years, 22-year-old Afridi has established himself as Pakistan’s frontline bowler throughout all three codecs, and alongside Babar, is Pakistan’s finest identified and most marketable cricketer. He has tended to play most of Pakistan’s internationals, typically with out relaxation, however that is the primary time he seems to have suffered a major harm. He has 47 wickets in 40 T20Is, and has performed not less than 25 internationals in all three codecs since his debut in 2018.

The PCB stated Afridi would stick with the squad within the Netherlands to finish his rehabilitation, and a substitute for the Asia Cup could be introduced quickly.

Pakistan start their Asia Cup marketing campaign in opposition to India on August 28 in Dubai. Afridi had performed a vital function in Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory against India within the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was the final time these two groups met. In that sport, Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck within the first over of the match, and bowled KL Rahul with the primary ball of the third over. He picked up the Player-of-the-Match award for his spell of three for 31 in 4 overs.





