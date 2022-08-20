Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury
The PCB stated it anticipated Afridi to be match for the October T20I tri-series in New Zealand, additionally involving Bangladesh, forward of the T20 World Cup.
“I have spoken with Afridi and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team,” Dr Najeebullah Soomro, PCB chief medical officer, stated in a press release. “Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.”
With Pakistan’s finest bowler out of motion till so near the T20 World Cup, his health for the occasion has change into unsure.
In current years, 22-year-old Afridi has established himself as Pakistan’s frontline bowler throughout all three codecs, and alongside Babar, is Pakistan’s finest identified and most marketable cricketer. He has tended to play most of Pakistan’s internationals, typically with out relaxation, however that is the primary time he seems to have suffered a major harm. He has 47 wickets in 40 T20Is, and has performed not less than 25 internationals in all three codecs since his debut in 2018.
The PCB stated Afridi would stick with the squad within the Netherlands to finish his rehabilitation, and a substitute for the Asia Cup could be introduced quickly.