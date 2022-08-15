Sports
Shaheen Shah Afridi fitness and World Cup key as Pakistan tackle Netherlands | Cricket News – Times of India
ROTTERDAM: Pakistan will look to gather essential World Cup qualifying factors once they deal with the Netherlands in a three-match ODI sequence from Tuesday however can have a cautious eye on the health of star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.
The 22-year-old paceman suffered a knee damage on the current tour of Sri Lanka, a worrying setback with the Asia Cup — and a gathering with previous rivals India — arising on the finish of the month.
Pakistan crew bosses don’t need to overload a quick bowler who has already performed 97 instances throughout all three codecs since his worldwide debut simply 4 years in the past.
“We’re taking a couple of doctors with us to take care of Shaheen and want him to play a game against Netherlands to see if he’s fit and ready for the Asia Cup,” mentioned Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
“But we have 11 trump cards. Each of them can be match winners on their day. I have faith in every one of them, whether batters or bowlers.”
The sequence in Rotterdam was postponed as a result of Covid in 2020.
It kinds a part of the 13-nation Super League from the place the highest seven groups plus hosts India will qualify for the 2023 World Cup.
Pakistan are presently third with 90 factors, having crushed a formidable Australia 2-1 of their final ODI sequence at dwelling.
Failure to make the highest seven would imply having to barter a dangerous route by a qualifying competitors.
“There are important Super League points at stake which we can’t lose,” mentioned Azam who could also be surprised to seek out Europe baking in a heatwave.
“I think the conditions will be similar to England. The weather will be cooler so we have practiced with the air conditioning on indoors, perhaps that helps simulate the conditions,” he mentioned Thursday on the crew’s departure for Europe.
The two groups have solely performed three one-day internationals — all in multi-national occasions on the 1996 (Pakistan) and 2003 (South Africa) World Cups and 2002 Champions Trophy (Sri Lanka).
Pakistan received all three.
After qualifying for the Twenty20 World Cup to be performed in Australia later this 12 months, the Netherlands are searching for an enormous carry of their 50-over fortunes.
They are positioned final within the Super League, having received solely two of their 16 matches with one no-result and 13 defeats.
Those two wins — in opposition to Ireland — adopted 12 straight losses in sequence in opposition to Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies and England.
England additionally smashed a world file whole of 498-4 in opposition to them in June.
But new skipper Scott Edwards believes enjoying in opposition to greater nations has helped his younger crew.
“ODI cricket remains to be a benchmark for Associates,” mentioned Edwards, who changed Pieter Seelaar as skipper in June.
“We have got a lot of young cricketers coming through who have got exposure against England and New Zealand. I am excited for the next two, three years.
“We play Pakistan which is one other alternative to face world-class bowlers and batters and that could be a large preparation for us to fine-tune our abilities for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
“It’s been an awesome summer for the players for this opportunity to play these bigger nations. There is a little bit of shame that we haven’t got some wins on the board.”
Pakistan have dropped off form quick bowler Hasan Ali who’s changed by rookie pacer Naseem Shah whereas Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Junior are the opposite quicks within the squad.
The Netherlands, in the meantime, have recalled 38-year-old all-rounder Wesley Barresi after a three-year absence.
After the opening recreation on Tuesday, the perimeters meet once more on Thursday and Sunday.
The 22-year-old paceman suffered a knee damage on the current tour of Sri Lanka, a worrying setback with the Asia Cup — and a gathering with previous rivals India — arising on the finish of the month.
Pakistan crew bosses don’t need to overload a quick bowler who has already performed 97 instances throughout all three codecs since his worldwide debut simply 4 years in the past.
“We’re taking a couple of doctors with us to take care of Shaheen and want him to play a game against Netherlands to see if he’s fit and ready for the Asia Cup,” mentioned Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
“But we have 11 trump cards. Each of them can be match winners on their day. I have faith in every one of them, whether batters or bowlers.”
The sequence in Rotterdam was postponed as a result of Covid in 2020.
It kinds a part of the 13-nation Super League from the place the highest seven groups plus hosts India will qualify for the 2023 World Cup.
Pakistan are presently third with 90 factors, having crushed a formidable Australia 2-1 of their final ODI sequence at dwelling.
Failure to make the highest seven would imply having to barter a dangerous route by a qualifying competitors.
“There are important Super League points at stake which we can’t lose,” mentioned Azam who could also be surprised to seek out Europe baking in a heatwave.
“I think the conditions will be similar to England. The weather will be cooler so we have practiced with the air conditioning on indoors, perhaps that helps simulate the conditions,” he mentioned Thursday on the crew’s departure for Europe.
The two groups have solely performed three one-day internationals — all in multi-national occasions on the 1996 (Pakistan) and 2003 (South Africa) World Cups and 2002 Champions Trophy (Sri Lanka).
Pakistan received all three.
After qualifying for the Twenty20 World Cup to be performed in Australia later this 12 months, the Netherlands are searching for an enormous carry of their 50-over fortunes.
They are positioned final within the Super League, having received solely two of their 16 matches with one no-result and 13 defeats.
Those two wins — in opposition to Ireland — adopted 12 straight losses in sequence in opposition to Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies and England.
England additionally smashed a world file whole of 498-4 in opposition to them in June.
But new skipper Scott Edwards believes enjoying in opposition to greater nations has helped his younger crew.
“ODI cricket remains to be a benchmark for Associates,” mentioned Edwards, who changed Pieter Seelaar as skipper in June.
“We have got a lot of young cricketers coming through who have got exposure against England and New Zealand. I am excited for the next two, three years.
“We play Pakistan which is one other alternative to face world-class bowlers and batters and that could be a large preparation for us to fine-tune our abilities for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
“It’s been an awesome summer for the players for this opportunity to play these bigger nations. There is a little bit of shame that we haven’t got some wins on the board.”
Pakistan have dropped off form quick bowler Hasan Ali who’s changed by rookie pacer Naseem Shah whereas Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Junior are the opposite quicks within the squad.
The Netherlands, in the meantime, have recalled 38-year-old all-rounder Wesley Barresi after a three-year absence.
After the opening recreation on Tuesday, the perimeters meet once more on Thursday and Sunday.