Shahid Afridi tests Covid-19 positive ahead of PSL
He will probably be in isolation at house for per week and can miss Quetta Gladiators’ first 4 matches
Afridi has checked out of his lodge room, and has been given a particular permission to isolate at house as an alternative of the designated space by the PCB for people testing constructive. Gladiators have confirmed that he could be reintegrated into the bubble solely after seven days of isolation and a detrimental PCR take a look at.
According to the PCB’s Covid protocols, all people who’ve been in shut contact with the constructive particular person – like members of the identical group, people on the identical lodge ground or anybody who has interacted with him for longer than quarter-hour from lower than two meters – through the earlier 48 hours ranging from the time of assortment of the pattern which resulted in a constructive take a look at, will probably be remoted and examined too.
Afridi was already slotted to overlook no less than the primary two video games of Gladiators attributable to a again sprain he had picked up on Tuesday throughout batting follow in Karachi.
The seventh version of the PSL begins with Karachi Kings taking over Sultans in Karachi on Thursday, whereas Gladiators start their marketing campaign towards Zalmi on Friday.
Umar Farooq is ESPNcricinfo’s Pakistan correspondent