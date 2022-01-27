Shahid Afridi tests Covid-19 positive ahead of PSL

He will probably be in isolation at house for per week and can miss Quetta Gladiators’ first 4 matches

Quetta Gladiators allrounder Shahid Afridi has examined constructive for Covid-19, and has been dominated out of the PSL for no less than per week, which is able to make him miss Gladiators’ first 4 matches. This is the second time that Afridi has examined constructive for Covid-19, with the primary occasion being again in June 2020 when he was concerned in reduction work through the early phases of the pandemic.

Afridi has checked out of his lodge room, and has been given a particular permission to isolate at house as an alternative of the designated space by the PCB for people testing constructive. Gladiators have confirmed that he could be reintegrated into the bubble solely after seven days of isolation and a detrimental PCR take a look at.

According to the PCB’s Covid protocols, all people who’ve been in shut contact with the constructive particular person – like members of the identical group, people on the identical lodge ground or anybody who has interacted with him for longer than quarter-hour from lower than two meters – through the earlier 48 hours ranging from the time of assortment of the pattern which resulted in a constructive take a look at, will probably be remoted and examined too.

Afridi was already slotted to overlook no less than the primary two video games of Gladiators attributable to a again sprain he had picked up on Tuesday throughout batting follow in Karachi.

This is prone to be his closing PSL season, having hinted on the identical final August. In December, he was traded to Gladiators by his former franchise Multan Sultans, having earlier led Peshawar Zalmi within the first season of the match earlier than lifting the trophy with them the next 12 months.

The seventh version of the PSL begins with Karachi Kings taking over Sultans in Karachi on Thursday, whereas Gladiators start their marketing campaign towards Zalmi on Friday.