Shahid Kapoor’s take on viral Instagram coffee trend makes netizens laugh. Watch

If you observe actor Shahid Kapoor on Instagram you then most likely have already got a good thought concerning the form of movies he shared on there. These are the movies that go viral within the matter of some moments similar to this newest video that has been posted by the Bollywood star. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you in splits similar to it has been doing to different netizens.

The video opens to point out Shahid Kapoor on the units of someplace that he’s capturing. The video additionally options him in his vainness van, popping out of it and in different such moments. In this comedy sketch video, one can see how he’s making espresso and aggressively asking folks round him if they need some as nicely.

The video was uploaded to his Instagram web page with a caption that reads, “Does anybody want coffee?” This is in reference to the audio that has been used to be able to make the video. The caption can be full with a couple of hashtags like #reels, #espresso, #trendingreels, #reelsindia, #reelsinstagram, #reelsviral, #coffeelover and #reelsinsta.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a bit greater than 5 hours in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease laughing on the actor and his hilarious antics. It has additionally acquired greater than a whopping 2.2 million views on it to this point.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Now I want coffee too.” “Go on Koffee with Karan show then,” suggests one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “So funny.”

What are your ideas on this video shared by actor Shahid Kapoor?