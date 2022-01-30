Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore part of India’s stand-bys for West Indies T20Is
The pair has performed a key function in Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a white-ball pressure
Both gamers performed a major half in Tamil Nadu defending their T20 crown final November after they beat Karnataka in a thriller. Sai Kishore set the sport up along with his three-wicket haul – together with two huge strikes within the Powerplay – to limit a robust line-up.
Sai Kishore completed the T20 event with 10 wickets in eight video games at an financial system of 6.06. This got here on the again of two path-breaking seasons previous to that. In the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, his financial system of 4.63 was one of the best amongst bowlers who delivered a minimum of 20 overs, whereas in 2020-21, he had an financial system of 4.82, the second-best with the identical cut-off.
These sturdy performances earned him a spot in India’s T20 squad as a reserve in a second-string nationwide squad that toured Sri Lanka final July.
Both gamers are anticipated to be amongst outstanding uncapped signings on the IPL public sale on February 12-13.
Shahrukh, signed by Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 crore forward of IPL 2021, was launched after only one season. Sai Kishore is but to make his IPL debut though he has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up since 2019.