Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore part of India’s stand-bys for West Indies T20Is

The Tamil Nadu duo of Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore have been drafted into India’s squad as stand-bys for the three T20Is in Kolkata between February 16-20. Both gamers will due to this fact be unavailable for the early components of the Ranji Trophy that the BCCI is about to announce quickly.

Over the previous three seasons, each gamers have performed key roles in Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a white-ball pressure. Shahrukh has been the facet’s designated finisher, whereas Sai Kishore has been the facet’s go-to bowler within the Powerplays and dying overs along with his left-arm spin.

Both gamers performed a major half in Tamil Nadu defending their T20 crown final November after they beat Karnataka in a thriller. Sai Kishore set the sport up along with his three-wicket haul – together with two huge strikes within the Powerplay – to limit a robust line-up.

Then with the trophy on the road, each gamers mixed to ship the ending touches with the bat. Shahrukh hit an unbeaten 15-ball 33, together with a last-ball six over deep sq. leg, to bring home the title

Sai Kishore completed the T20 event with 10 wickets in eight video games at an financial system of 6.06. This got here on the again of two path-breaking seasons previous to that. In the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, his financial system of 4.63 was one of the best amongst bowlers who delivered a minimum of 20 overs, whereas in 2020-21, he had an financial system of 4.82, the second-best with the identical cut-off.

These sturdy performances earned him a spot in India’s T20 squad as a reserve in a second-string nationwide squad that toured Sri Lanka final July.

Both gamers are anticipated to be amongst outstanding uncapped signings on the IPL public sale on February 12-13.

Shahrukh, signed by Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 crore forward of IPL 2021, was launched after only one season. Sai Kishore is but to make his IPL debut though he has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up since 2019.