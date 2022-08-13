Sports
Shakib Al Hasan appointed Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, T20 World Cup | Cricket News – Times of India
DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday appointed premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan because the skipper of the T20 workforce for the upcoming Asia Cup, the New Zealand tri-series and the T20 World Cup.
While the Asia Cup shall be held within the UAE, Australia will host the T20 showpiece in October-November.
The BCB made the announcement after weeks of uncertainty as Shakib was advised by the Board to decide on between taking part in for Bangladesh or conserving his endorsement with a “betting company” Betwinner News.
He had ended his take care of the corporate.
He was appointed Test captain in June after Mominul Haque stepped down.
The BCB additionally introduced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, which shall be performed from August 27.
Bangladesh made a number of modifications of their T20I squad for the Asia Cup, with Liton Das dominated out of the event as a consequence of accidents.
Middle-order batter Sabbir Rahman, who final performed a T20I in 2019, returns to the squad, whereas Mushfiqur Rahim, who was rested for the T20I sequence in opposition to Zimbabwe, can be again. There was no place for Shoriful Islam, Munim Shahriar and Najmul Hossain Shanto within the workforce.
All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin returned regardless of a recurring again downside, whereas quick bowler Ebadot Hossain was additionally included within the squad. Nurul Hasan was additionally named within the squad regardless of a finger harm, with the BCB saying they’re anticipating an replace on him on August 21.
Bangladesh’s squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed.
