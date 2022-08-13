Shakib Al Hasan named Bangladesh captain for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup





Shakib Al Hasan is again in cost for Bangladesh in T20Is, being named captain for the upcoming Asia Cup, New Zealand tri-series and the T20 World Cup.

The BCB made the announcement this afternoon, bringing to an finish the uncertainty of the previous couple of weeks, when Shakib was instructed by the board to decide on between enjoying for Bangladesh or retaining his endorsement with a “betting company”. Shakib had duly ended his deal with Betwinner News. It is known that he’s prone to be requested to remain on as a long-term captain within the format. He was appointed Test captain in June after Mominul Haque stepped down.

The BCB additionally introduced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, which can be performed within the UAE from August 27. Middle-order batter Sabbir Rahman , who final performed a T20I in 2019, returns to the squad, whereas Mushfiqur Rahim, who was rested for the T20I collection in opposition to Zimbabwe, can be again. While Litton Das misses out on account of his hamstring harm, there was no place for Shoriful Islam, Munim Shahriar and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin returns although his recurring again drawback stays a priority, whereas quick bowler Ebadot Hossain additionally earns a spot. Nurul Hasan has been named within the squad regardless of a finger harm, however BCB stated they’re anticipating an replace on him on August 21.

While Sabbir didn’t have an incredible BPL season – the place he made 109 runs in six matches – he scored 515 runs at 39.61 common within the Dhaka Premier League one-day match. He additionally caught the attention in the course of the Bangladesh Tigers programme, the place numerous fringe gamers are skilled. Sabbir has been despatched to the Caribbean to play one-day matches For Bangladesh A in opposition to West Indies A. He has performed 44 T20Is to this point, for 946 runs at a mean of 24.89.

“We have seen him [Sabbir] in the domestic T20 side,” selector Minhajul Abedin stated. “We think he has the experience. We have sent him to play in the one-day series against West Indies A, to give him some game time.”

Bangladesh had missed the preliminary deadline for naming the Asia Cup squad, whereas the board sorted out the Shakib sponsorship challenge. Bangladesh can be considered one of six groups contesting the primary spherical of the Asia Cup, together with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and a qualifier. The id of the qualifier can be identified through a qualifying match that begins on August 20.

Yunus: ‘We have requested Shakib to not commit such a mistake once more’

Shakib was “misguided” into the cope with Betwinner and vowed to not repeat the “mistake”, in accordance with BCB’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus. Shakib had met with the BCB high-ups, together with board president Nazmul Hassan, in Dhaka earlier within the day.

“Shakib admitted his mistake (regarding Betwinner controversy), but he is important for us,” Yunus stated. “He is still our best player. We had already decided on Shakib being the captain earlier, so we are sticking to it. He thought it was an online news website. He felt he was misguided. He has said he has terminated the (Betwinner) contract. We are hopeful he will not repeat it again. We have asked him not to commit such a mistake again. We have ended the whole thing.”

The T20I tri-series in New Zealand, which additionally entails the hosts and Pakistan, begins on October 7 and can be Bangladesh’s final likelihood to fine-tune for the T20 World Cup, which is about to be performed in Australia in October-November.

Bangladesh’s Asia Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed





