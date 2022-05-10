Shakib Al Hasan out of first Sri Lanka Test after testing positive for Covid

Shakib Al Hasan has examined optimistic for Covid, and is dominated out of the primary Test in opposition to Sri Lanka that begins on May 15. He examined optimistic on Tuesday in a PCR and a fast antigen check, pre-requisites for becoming a member of the group.

Shakib was supposed to affix the Bangladesh Test squad on Wednesday, two days after they began coaching in Chattogram on Monday. According to a BCB press launch, he’ll now get well in self-isolation and will likely be re-tested sooner or later.

Shakib’s absence in Chattogram goes to be a significant blow to the house aspect who’re already with out Mehidy and Taskin Ahmed, who wasn’t picked within the squad as a result of a shoulder harm he picked up in South Africa final month. Shoriful Islam is within the Test squad however his participation is topic to a health check forward of the sport.

Bangladesh’s batting too wanted Shakib’s expertise within the center order after they slumped to 53 and 80 in two fourth innings in South Africa. His absence normally means they’ve to choose two gamers to make up for his abilities, however it’s an much more important blow since Bangladesh will likely be anticipated to place up higher performances in opposition to Sri Lanka in a house World Test Championship collection.