Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan switches teams for DPL Super League phase
His resolution to maneuver from Mohammedan Sporting to Legends of Rupganj for the Super League part of the Dhaka Premier League was to assist him put together for Bangladesh’s upcoming video games towards Sri Lanka, Shakib Al Hasan has defined. Mohammedan, who he performed for within the preliminary stage of the competitors, did not qualify for the Super League, however Legends of Rupganj did, and Shakib needed to take particular permission from the league authorities, and Mohammedan, to make the transfer.