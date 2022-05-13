Shakib Al Hasan tests negative for Covid-19, in contention to play first Test versus Sri Lanka
Head coach Russell Domingo, nevertheless, did not sound optimistic concerning the prospect of fielding Shakib so quickly after recovering from Covid.
“Anybody would want a fully-fit Shakib in your best XI, but it is very difficult to play if he is 50-60 per cent fit,” Domingo mentioned. “Coming straight into a Test match, we need to check his fitness and assess where he is. He has just come off Covid, and he hasn’t played much cricket. He’s obviously a big player for us and balances the team. But we need to see how he is tomorrow. He hasn’t batted or bowled for the last two or three weeks. It is five days of cricket. It is hot. There are all sorts of things to consider.
“I’ve had Covid badly, so the power just isn’t fairly the identical. You cannot go right into a (Test match) straightaway. It just isn’t a T20 or ODI which is finished in six or seven overs. It goes to occur for over 5 days. Of course, we would like him to play, he is among the greatest cricketers that is ever performed. But we have to guarantee that he provides himself one of the best likelihood to carry out and fulfill his function. Bowl at the very least 15 overs a day, bat for 3 or 4 overs within the prime six.”
Domingo said that they are considering Mosaddek Hossain, who was earlier drafted into the Test side as an additional replacement for Mehidy Hasan Miraz, because he gives them the bowling option while still batting in the top seven.
Bangladesh’s batting too needs Shakib’s experience in the middle order after they slumped to 53 and 80 in successive fourth innings in South Africa. His absence would have meant having to pick two players to make up for his skills, but now the team could look forward to having their talisman back for a crucial World Test Championship series.