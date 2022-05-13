Shakib Al Hasan tests negative for Covid-19, in contention to play first Test versus Sri Lanka

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has examined adverse for Covid-19, bringing him again into consideration for the primary Test towards Sri Lanka that begins on May 15. A workforce official mentioned that Shakib will fly into Chattogram on Friday the place he’ll endure “further medical and fitness tests” earlier than a call might be fabricated from his place.

Head coach Russell Domingo, nevertheless, did not sound optimistic concerning the prospect of fielding Shakib so quickly after recovering from Covid.

“Anybody would want a fully-fit Shakib in your best XI, but it is very difficult to play if he is 50-60 per cent fit,” Domingo mentioned. “Coming straight into a Test match, we need to check his fitness and assess where he is. He has just come off Covid, and he hasn’t played much cricket. He’s obviously a big player for us and balances the team. But we need to see how he is tomorrow. He hasn’t batted or bowled for the last two or three weeks. It is five days of cricket. It is hot. There are all sorts of things to consider.

“I’ve had Covid badly, so the power just isn’t fairly the identical. You cannot go right into a (Test match) straightaway. It just isn’t a T20 or ODI which is finished in six or seven overs. It goes to occur for over 5 days. Of course, we would like him to play, he is among the greatest cricketers that is ever performed. But we have to guarantee that he provides himself one of the best likelihood to carry out and fulfill his function. Bowl at the very least 15 overs a day, bat for 3 or 4 overs within the prime six.”

Domingo said that they are considering Mosaddek Hossain, who was earlier drafted into the Test side as an additional replacement for Mehidy Hasan Miraz, because he gives them the bowling option while still batting in the top seven.

Shakib was supposed to affix the Bangladesh Test squad on May 11, three days after they began coaching in Chattogram on Monday. But upon testing positive for Covid , he had to enter self-isolation.

Bangladesh didn’t name a replacement at the time and his return will be a welcome boost to a side mired in injuries. Mehidy and Taskin Ahmed are out due to finger and shoulder injuries while Shoriful Islam’s participation remains subject to his clearing a fitness test ahead of the game.