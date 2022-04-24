Shakib back in Bangladesh squad for first Test against Sri Lanka; Shadman, Jayed dropped





Shakib’s final match in whites was towards Pakistan at residence earlier than he skipped the New Zealand and South Africa Tests.

There was no place for Shadman Islam and Abu Jayed within the squad, whereas Taskin Ahmed remains to be recovering from his shoulder damage. Left-arm fast Shoriful Islam was included within the squad topic to health after he did not play the Tests in South Africa on account of an ankle damage.

There are, nevertheless, extra damage considerations within the staff, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz each injuring themselves throughout their Dhaka Premier League match in Savar. But chief selector Minhajul Abedin stated that their accidents aren’t severe.

“[Mushfiqur and Mehidy’s injuries] is nothing serious, they will be in the Test side,” Abedin stated. “Shadman will play the practice match (against Sri Lanka). Raja was in the Test side once, so he comes back because we have injury concerns in the pace department.”

If Shoriful is match, he’s prone to share the brand new ball with Khaled Ahmed, who was spectacular within the collection towards South Africa.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to reach on May 8 for the two-match Test collection which is a part of the World Test Championship, whereas the hosts can even arrive in Chattogram on the identical day to arrange for the collection. The sides will first play a two-day follow match in BKSP on May 10 and 11. The second Test is in Dhaka, from May 23.

Bangladesh squad for first Test: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (topic to health)





