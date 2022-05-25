Shakib brace puts the spin on Sri Lanka

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan took 2-38, together with the important thing wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne, to limit Sri Lanka to 4-210 at lunch on day three of the second cricket Test.

Captain Karunaratne was bowled on 80 when Shakib spun a supply sharply previous the bat as Sri Lanka slipped to 4-164.

But Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews steadied the innings, combining in an unbeaten 44-run stand for the fifth wicket.

De Silva was batting on 30 and Mathews, who scored 199 within the first Test, was on 25 on the interval. Sri Lanka trailed by 155 runs.

Bangladesh had been dismissed for 365 after successful the toss and electing to bat first, with Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 175 and Liton Das scoring 141.

Sri Lanka resumed on Wednesday on 2-143 however misplaced nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha with the second supply of the day when paceman Ebadot Hossain (2-54) bowled him with an categorical supply.