Shakib to skipper Tigers in World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan has returned as captain of Bangladesh’s Twenty20 workforce for the Asia Cup and World Cup, placing to relaxation hypothesis over the all-rounder’s future as a result of his ties with a betting firm.

Shakib, 35, was reportedly informed by the nation’s cricket board (BCB) this week to decide on between enjoying for the nationwide workforce or preserving his playing website endorsement deal. He terminated his contract with the corporate on Thursday.

The all-rounder Shakib was given a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council in October 2019 for failing to report approaches from a bookmaker.

On Saturday the BCB additionally named a 17-man squad for the Asia Cup that will get underway within the United Arab Emirates on August 27, with batsman Sabbir Rahman and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim each returning to the fold.

The selectors additionally included Nurul Hasan regardless of a fractured finger. The wicketkeeper led the T20 aspect in Zimbabwe final month earlier than being dominated out of the sequence, which Bangladesh misplaced 2-1, because of the harm.

Bangladesh play a T20 tri-series in opposition to New Zealand and Pakistan main as much as the World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Asia Cup squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed