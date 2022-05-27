Shakira loses appeal and inches closer to Spanish tax fraud trial

Prosecutors accuse the 45-year-old “Hips don’t Lie” songstress of defrauding the Spanish tax workplace out of 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) on revenue earned between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors say she moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique turned public however maintained official tax residency within the Bahamas till 2015.

Her defence crew argues she moved to Spain full time solely in 2015 and has met all tax obligations.

They say that till 2014 she earned most of her cash from worldwide excursions, didn’t dwell greater than six months a 12 months in Spain and was due to this fact not resident below tax legislation.

But a Barcelona courtroom dominated that “documentation provided to prove” tax residence abroad “does not appear to sufficient”.

“We can consider that the appellant had her usual residence in Spain,” the courtroom added in a ruling made public on Thursday.

The ruling ratifies a previous courtroom choice issued in 2021.

Prosecutors now must current an indictment earlier than the courtroom can order a trial.

Shakira’s legal professionals insisted Thursday that her “conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes”.

She has “no debts to the Spanish tax authorities” and paid any sums claimed by the tax authorities “as soon as she became aware of the amount,” they added in a press release.

Shakira, who has bought over 60 million albums, lives with Pique on the outskirts of Barcelona. The couple have two kids.