‘Sham’ diamond-trading lawyer loses appeal

Customers would successfully be issued high-interest loans, once they might need in any other case struggled to acquire credit score. ASIC beforehand stated this may imply if a buyer bought $2000 in diamonds on credit, they’d obtain a money fee of $1000 for a similar diamonds, and a $2000 debt. “The most he [Mr Legat] acknowledges is that the model was unlawful, but even that acceptance is heavily qualified,” Justice Lyons stated. “He asserts that he honestly but mistakenly believed that the model was lawful; and he did not set out to exploit vulnerable people. “[Mr Legat’s] statements that he believed the model to be lawful and that he did not set out to exploit vulnerable people have not been accepted.”

Mr Legat, who was assessed by a psychologist to have Autism Spectrum Disorder, claimed he defended the mannequin as a result of he held a agency and unwavering perception that he was working throughout the legislation. He believed he didn’t intentionally try to have interaction in illegal acts that contravened the credit score laws. It was submitted the seriousness of his conduct was mitigated by his frame of mind, and he has not pursued the diamond mannequin since 2012. Justice Lyons stated at greatest, Mr Legat used a scheme he “knew to be artificial and contrived” and did so for monetary acquire for himself and others. He stated even on that foundation, Mr Legat had not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful.

“I have not accepted that he did so with a genuine belief that the diamond model was lawful. In any event, even on his own admission, the model was artificial and contrived,” he stated. Loading “He has made excessive criticisms of judicial officers, which go well beyond legitimate criticism, and which are inconsistent with a lawyer’s obligation to foster and maintain respect for the administration of justice.” Mr Legat additionally didn’t disclose the ASIC banning order when he utilized to resume his training certificates in 2018. Mr Legat’s LinkedIn profile states his most up-to-date employment was as a authorized practitioner director for SB Partners Legal from 2017 to 2020, however there have been no jobs listed since.