‘Shameful’, says US lawmaker on China picking PLA soldier as torchbearer for Beijing Olympics | More sports News – Times of India

WASHINGTON: A prime US lawmaker on Thursday described as “shameful” China choosing a PLA soldier, who was a part of the navy command that attacked Indian troopers within the Galwan Valley in 2020, as a torchbearer for the Beijing Winter Olympics Republican Senator Jim Risch , a Ranking Member of the highly effective US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, additionally mentioned that the US will proceed to assist the sovereignty of India.“It’s shameful that Beijing chose a torchbearer for the Olympics 2022 who’s part of the military command that attacked India in 2020 and is implementing genocide against the Uyghurs. The US will continue to support Uyghur freedoms and the sovereignty of India,” Risch tweeted.

China on Wednesday fielded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), who was injured throughout the June 2020 border skirmish with Indian troopers within the Galwan Valley in jap Ladakh, as a torchbearer for the Games Torch Relay.

Qi took the flame from Wang Meng, China’s four-time Olympic quick observe pace skating champion, at Winter Olympic Park, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported.

In New Delhi, India on Thursday introduced that its chargé d’affaires within the Indian embassy in Beijing won’t attend the opening or closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics over China honouring a navy commander concerned within the Galwan Valley clashes as its torchbearer for the mega sporting occasion.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the Chinese motion of honouring the commander as “regrettable”.

India’s chargé d’affaires within the Beijing embassy won’t be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Bagchi mentioned at a media briefing.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives within the Galwan clashes that marked probably the most critical navy conflicts between India and China in many years.

In February final yr, China formally acknowledged that 5 Chinese navy officers and troopers have been killed within the Galwan clashes with the Indian Army although it’s extensively believed that the dying toll was larger.

Beijing is internet hosting the Winter Olympics amidst a diplomatic boycott by the US, European Union and a number of other western international locations over their allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang, together with incarceration of over 1,000,000 Uygur Muslim women and men in camps.