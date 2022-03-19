Shamilia Connell discharged from hospital after tests results ‘clear’

Shamilia Connell , the West Indies fast, has been cleared by medical authorities after her “tests returned clear results”, based on a Cricket West Indies media launch. The information comes as a shot within the arm for the West Indies who subsequent tackle Pakistan in a league fixture in Hamilton on March 21.

Connell collapsed on the field in the direction of the dying moments of their conflict in opposition to Bangladesh on Friday, earlier than she needed to be taken to hospital in an ambulance. The precise nature of her sickness wasn’t specified, nevertheless it gave the impression to be a case of bodily exhaustion.

“She was discharged the same evening (Friday),” CWI mentioned. “She is now resting comfortably, under the care and supervision of the CWI Medical Team. She is in good spirits and thankful for all the well wishes.”