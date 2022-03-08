Shanaya Kapoor enjoys pool day with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday

Debutant Shanaya Kapoor has been having fun with a time off by the pool along with her ‘favs’. The daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram deal with on Tuesday to publish a video and two pictures, during which she was seen having enjoyable along with her childhood buddies, actress Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. Ananya’s youthful sister, Rysa Panday additionally featured within the footage. Shanaya took to the caption and wrote, “pool day with my favs!” In the video, Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya, and Rysa are posing underwater.

Sharing the identical photograph, Ananya Panday wrote, “where there is a woman, there is magic grateful to be surrounded by so much magic #WomensDayEveryday.”

The favorite BFFs of Bollywood usually hang around collectively. Recently the women stepped out for an ideal dinner date. The younger ladies regarded in a celebration temper as all of them had been dressed to the nines.

Much like Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are additionally wanting ahead to pursuing a profession in performing. Shanaya lately shared the primary posters from her debut movie, ‘Bedhadak’ on her Instagram account. The movie, produced by Karan Johar, additionally stars newcomers Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Describing her co-stars as ‘suave’, she wrote, “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh – directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @itslakshya @gurfatehpirzada @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films” ‘Bedhadak’ has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, who was additionally the director of Shanaya’s cousin, Janhvi Kapoor‘s debut movie, ‘Dhadak’, which got here out in 2018.

(With ANI inputs)