Shane Warne “A Hero” To Current Australia Team, Says Captain Pat Cummins | Cricket News

Australian captain Pat Cummins, at the moment main the staff on a tour of Pakistan, mentioned legendary spinner Shane Warne, who died Friday, was “a hero” to the present technology of cricketers. “So many guys in this team and squad still hold him as a hero,” he mentioned in a video message launched to media Friday evening. “The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged, and the game will never be the same after his passing.” Warne, extensively thought to be probably the greatest Test gamers of all time, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, aged 52.

Test captain Pat Cummins reacts to the shock information of Shane Warne’s passing. “Rest in peace, King.” pic.twitter.com/yUOGHuKNei — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2022

The information got here simply hours after the demise was introduced of fellow Australian nice Rod Marsh, one in all cricket’s excellent wicketkeepers.

“It has been a really tough day after the passing of Rod. We just wish the best for both families,” mentioned Cummins.

The Australians are enjoying in Pakistan for the primary time since 1998, having declined to tour beforehand due to safety points.

Pakistan have been 245 for one on the shut of play on the primary day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

“Warnie was an all-time great, a once-in-a-century type cricketer, and his records will live on forever,” Cummins mentioned.

“We all grew up watching Warnie, idolising him. We all had his posters on the wall.”

Cummins mentioned Warne was “loved” by Australia’s cricketers, who additionally admired his showmanship.

“He was their all-time favourite player,” he mentioned.

“The way he just willed himself and the team around him to win games for Australia… and above all else, his incredible skill as a leg spinner.”