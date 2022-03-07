Shane Warne, Australia’s legendary legspinner, dies aged 52
According to his supervisor Michael Cohen, he died of a suspected coronary heart assault.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Cohen’s assertion learn. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
According to Reuters, Thai Police mentioned Warne and three different buddies have been staying in a personal villa and one in all them went to inquire about him after the previous cricketer didn’t flip up for dinner.
“The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance,” Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with the Bo Phut police in Koh Samui, advised Reuters by telephone.
“An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died.”
The police didn’t know the reason for dying however weren’t treating it as suspicious, Chatchawin mentioned.
“Warnie”, as he was identified all through the cricketing world, was with out query one of many true icons of world cricket, a person who virtually singlehandedly revived the artwork of legspin within the early Nineteen Nineties.
Although luminaries comparable to Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir had saved the artwork alive, Warne introduced a brand new glamour and attacking intent to legspin, along with his bottle-blond hair allied to a eager tactical mind that he used to outfox a bunch of unwitting opponents in his pomp.
4:17
Shane Warne’s ball of the century
However, it was the 1993 Ashes tour that really cemented Warne’s legend. In the opening match of the collection at Old Trafford, and having been shielded from England’s batters through the previous one-day collection, Warne’s first supply left the game dumbfounded as he served up the so-called “ball of the century” to Mike Gatting – a drifting, dipping, spitting legbreak, that turned a full two toes from outdoors leg to hit the highest of off.
Gatting was so confused, he didn’t initially realise he had been bowled – and in that second, Warne exerted a maintain over England’s batters that was so absolute, they’d not come near reclaiming the Ashes for one more 12 years. And even once they did, within the seismic summer season of 2005, Warne’s fingers have been the final to be prised from the urn, as he carried Australia’s assault with a career-best haul of 40 wickets.
Adam Gilchrist, Warne’s team-mate in one of many biggest Test groups of all time, added: “Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals [Ian Healy] and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.”
Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket