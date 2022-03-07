Shane Warne, Australia’s legendary legspinner, dies aged 52

Shane Warne , one in all cricket’s all-time greats, has died of a suspected coronary heart assault on the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, whereas on vacation.

Warne, who was named one in all Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century , claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year profession for Australia between 1992 and 2007, and was additionally an ODI World Cup winner in 1999.

According to his supervisor Michael Cohen, he died of a suspected coronary heart assault.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Cohen’s assertion learn. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

According to Reuters, Thai Police mentioned Warne and three different buddies have been staying in a personal villa and one in all them went to inquire about him after the previous cricketer didn’t flip up for dinner.

“The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance,” Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with the Bo Phut police in Koh Samui, advised Reuters by telephone.

“An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died.”

The police didn’t know the reason for dying however weren’t treating it as suspicious, Chatchawin mentioned.

The surprising information comes hours after the dying of one other icon of Australian cricket, former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh , who additionally suffered a coronary heart assault earlier this week on the age of 74.

“Warnie”, as he was identified all through the cricketing world, was with out query one of many true icons of world cricket, a person who virtually singlehandedly revived the artwork of legspin within the early Nineteen Nineties.

Although luminaries comparable to Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir had saved the artwork alive, Warne introduced a brand new glamour and attacking intent to legspin, along with his bottle-blond hair allied to a eager tactical mind that he used to outfox a bunch of unwitting opponents in his pomp.

4:17 Shane Warne’s ball of the century

However, it was the 1993 Ashes tour that really cemented Warne’s legend. In the opening match of the collection at Old Trafford, and having been shielded from England’s batters through the previous one-day collection, Warne’s first supply left the game dumbfounded as he served up the so-called “ball of the century” to Mike Gatting – a drifting, dipping, spitting legbreak, that turned a full two toes from outdoors leg to hit the highest of off.

Gatting was so confused, he didn’t initially realise he had been bowled – and in that second, Warne exerted a maintain over England’s batters that was so absolute, they’d not come near reclaiming the Ashes for one more 12 years. And even once they did, within the seismic summer season of 2005, Warne’s fingers have been the final to be prised from the urn, as he carried Australia’s assault with a career-best haul of 40 wickets.

Away from the cricket subject, Warne couldn’t assist however courtroom controversy. He was not often removed from the entrance pages of the tabloids amid a string of revelations about his private life. In 1995, each he and his then team-mate Mark Waugh have been fined for giving data to an Indian bookmaker through the earlier 12 months’s tour of Sri Lanka.

In 2003, on the eve of that 12 months’s 50-over World Cup, Warne was suspended from worldwide cricket for a 12 months after a banned diuretic was discovered throughout a routine medicine check – he claimed it had been given to him by his mom to assist him shed weight.

However, although that setback may need ended lesser careers, the 12 months away from the sport arguably gave Warne an additional lease of life going into his mid-30s. He returned to motion with 4 five-wicket hauls in a row to guide Australia to a memorable 3-0 series win in Sri Lanka in March 2004, after which performed a quietly essential position of their subsequent “final frontier” victory in India.

He retired from worldwide cricket with typical showmanship within the 2006-07 Ashes , leaving the sector arm-in-arm along with his long-term bowling ally Glenn McGrath – a fellow nice in one of many all-time nice Test groups – after reclaiming the Ashes with a 5-0 whitewash (the primary that Australia had inflicted on England since 1920-21).

Even on the age of 37, the Warne legend was not finished. In 2008, he was recruited by Rajasthan Royals to captain their franchise within the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and duly delivered the title with 19 wickets at 21.26 in the middle of the marketing campaign. Though he went wicketless within the ultimate towards Chennai Super Kings, he could not be saved out of the motion, as he and Sohail Tanvir sealed the victory with the bat in a thrilling final-over finish

Prior to his IPL involvement, Warne had spent eight seasons (2000-2007) in county cricket with Hampshire, after being recruited by his pal and England rival, Robin Smith . He claimed 276 first-class wickets at 25.59 in his time on the membership, and later had a stand on the Ageas Bowl named after him

In retirement, Warne turned a trenchant commentator, primarily for Fox Sports in Australia – ever insightful on tactical issues, if at instances a contact bombastic. He additionally dabbled in skilled poker, a card recreation that he mentioned replicated the form of mind-games that he had revelled in throughout his taking part in days. He turned a fixture on the Aussie Millions in Melbourne and on the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, the place in 2009, his deep run into the match meant that he arrived late for his commentary duties at that summer season’s Ashes.

Tributes to Warne have poured in from the cricket world , from team-mates and rivals alike. Brian Lara, arguably the best batter to have confronted Warne in his pomp, tweeted a picture of a damaged coronary heart, including: “Speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! My condolences goes out to his family. RIP Warnie!! You will be missed.”

Adam Gilchrist, Warne’s team-mate in one of many biggest Test groups of all time, added: “Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals [Ian Healy] and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.”