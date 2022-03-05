Shane Warne dead at 52: Australian cricketer dies of suspected heart attack, shocking sports world

Shane Warne’s demise has triggered an outpouring of emotion in England, a nation which regardless of its fierce Ashes rivalry had grow to be a second dwelling for the legendary cricketer.

Warne’s outrageous antics on and off the sector the place chronicled for many years on the back and front pages of Fleet Street’s tabloids, from intercourse scandals, his temporary engagement to mannequin and actress Elizabeth Hurley and his year-long ban for doping.

Warne, who debuted in England with the “Ball of the Century” in 1993, captained county cricket membership Hampshire for 3 seasons from 2005 to 2007. He was additionally a daily on British TV via his position as a Sky Sports pundit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the tributes to Warne, whereas Sarah, the Duchess of York, actor and comic Stephen Fry and soccer legend Garry Lineker additionally spoke of their disappointment together with former England cricket greats Sir Ian Botham, Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who just lately appeared in a documentary on Warne, stated he was “absolutely gutted”.

“The world keeps taking incredible people away,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

“Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special. Such a gentleman. He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me.”

Johnson stated he was “shocked and saddened” to study of Warne’s demise.

“A cricketing genius and one of the nicest guys you could meet, who also did a lot to help disadvantaged kids into sport.

Fry, a passionate cricket fan, said he was “heartbroken” to wake to the information of Warne’s demise in America.

“Heart was what he was all about; a huge heart and, of course, matchlessly dazzling skill with a cricket ball. He single-handedly (wristedly) put the art of spin back where it belonged – at the top of cricket. A true great.”