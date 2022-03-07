Shane Warne died of ‘natural causes’: autopsy | Sport

Cricket celebrity Shane Warne died of pure causes, Thai police stated on Monday, citing an post-mortem report.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner died on the Thai vacation island of Koh Samui on Friday after being discovered unresponsive at a luxurious villa.

“Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concludes the death was due to natural causes,” Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy nationwide police spokesperson, stated in an announcement.

He stated Warne’s household had been knowledgeable of the end result and accepted it.

“Investigators will conclude the autopsy reports and send them to state prosecutor as soon as possible,” Krissana added.

Warne’s surprising demise aged 52 sparked an outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow athletes.

The participant – one of many best Test cricketers of all time – was discovered unresponsive in a Samujana resort villa on Friday after failing to fulfill associates.

Warne was taken to the Thai International Hospital Samui at about 18:00 (13:00 SA time), however his administration stated regardless of medical efforts “he could not be revived”.

His physique shall be transported to Bangkok to be handed over to Australian diplomats for repatriation, officers stated.