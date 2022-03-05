Shane Warne dies at 52 Live News updates: ‘Greatest spin bowler of all time’, Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist pay rich tributes – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Australia cricket nice Shane Warne, extensively thought to be among the best Test gamers of all time, has died of a suspected coronary heart assault aged 52.

Warne — a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has solely been surpassed by his rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan — couldn’t be revived after being discovered unresponsive in his Thailand villa.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” mentioned an announcement from his mangement firm.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” it added.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The announcement got here simply hours after the demise was introduced of fellow Australian nice Rod Marsh, one among cricket’s excellent wicketkeepers.

Warne, credited with reviving the artwork of leg-spin, was a part of a dominant Australian Test group and helped his nation win the 1999 World Cup.

Named as one of many 5 Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Donald Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards, Warne’s affect was monumental.

The bowler turned as well-known for a vibrant life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the sphere.

Both he and Australia team-mate Mark Waugh had been fined for accepting cash from a bookmaker and Warne was suspended for 12 months after failing a medicine take a look at on the eve of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, having taken a diuretic.

The first bowler to take 700 Test wickets with an assortment of leg-breaks, googlies, flippers and his personal “zooters”, Warne retired from Australia obligation following a 5-0 sequence win at residence to arch-rivals England throughout the 2006/07 Ashes,

In addition to his worldwide exploits, Warne additionally loved a profitable profession together with his Australian state facet Victoria.

And whereas his non-public life successfully dominated him out of captaining Australia, for all his acknowledged tactical acumen, Warne did skipper English county Hampshire, the place he helped nurture gifted England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

With inputs from AFP