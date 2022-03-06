Shane Warne had chest pains before leaving Australia – Thai police

The demise of Warne on the Thai island of Koh Samui isn’t being handled as suspicious; household accepts provide for a state funeral

Shane Warne suffered chest pains earlier than he travelled to Thailand for a vacation, the place the cricketing nice died from a suspected coronary heart assault on Friday, Thai police stated.

“He had asthma and had seen a doctor about his heart,” Yuttana Sirisombat, superintendent on the Bo Phut police station, informed reporters.

“We learned from his family that he had experienced chest pains when he was back home in his country,” Yuttana stated, when requested about any prior diseases.

The demise of 52-year-old Warne on the island of Koh Samui isn’t being handled as suspicious. Warne was staying in a non-public villa with three mates, one in all whom carried out CPR after discovering him unresponsive when he didn’t present up for dinner.

He was taken by ambulance to Thai International Hospital and later his physique was transferred to Ko Samui Hospital.

Warne’s supervisor James Erskine informed Fox Cricket he was solely three days right into a deliberate three-month vacation and alone watching cricket when he fell ailing. His buddy Andrew Neophitou, who was among the many group staying in the identical villa, went to test on him.

“They were going to have a drink…or go and meet someone to go out and have a drink at 5 pm and Neo knocked on his door at 5.15 pm because Warnie is always on time,” Erskine stated. “He went in there… and then realised something was wrong. And he turned him over and gave him CPR and mouth-to-mouth, which lasted about 20 minutes and then the ambulance came.”

Australia’s ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon spoke to reporters after assembly with Thai police late on Saturday.

“[The] police station and the hospital in Ko Samui are facilitating the process of getting Shane Warne back to Australia as quickly as possible,” he stated. “They have been very compassionate, very efficient and very understanding.”

Sirisombat stated the plan is to maneuver Warne’s physique for an post-mortem in the principle state hospital in Surat Thani province on Sunday. A forensic crew has inspected the villa the place Warne was discovered and his pals have given statements to police as a part of normal process.

Erskine stated Warne’s household is understandably devastated. “The three children are in a complete shock,” he informed the Nine Network’s Today morning present on Sunday. “I spoke to them yesterday and … Jackson just said, ‘We expect him to walk in the door. This is like a bad dream’.”

The Victorian and federal governments every provided a state funeral to his household, which incorporates Warne’s daughters Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20, and 22-year-old son Jackson. And, on Sunday night, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews tweeted that the household had accepted the provide.

I’ve spoken with the Warne household once more at present they usually have accepted my provide of a State Funeral to recollect Shane. It will likely be a possibility for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the nation. Details will likely be finalised in coming days. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) March 6, 2022

“Nobody who saw Shane Warne play will ever forget him,” Andrews had stated on Saturday. “To us, he was the greatest – but to his family, he was so much more.”