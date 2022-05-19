Shane Warne planned Andrew Symonds link-up at London Spirit

Shane Warne deliberate to pay Andrew Symonds out of his personal pocket to be an assistant coach for London Spirit within the Hundred in 2022.

Warne, who died in March after a coronary heart assault, coached Spirit within the first season of the competitors in 2021, although spent most of it self-isolating after contracting Covid-19.

Spirit had already recruited a full staff of assist workers for the 2022 season when he approached Symonds, his long-time Australia team-mate and broadcast colleague at Fox Sports, to ask if he was desirous about turning into an assistant coach.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Symonds later contacted Spirit in regards to the position however realized that that they had no report of the association and was not anticipating to be concerned within the Hundred earlier than his loss of life in a automobile accident on Saturday.

Triple M radio‘s Rush Hour present: “A little thing that Roy was telling me just last week was that Warnie had been speaking about getting him over to be a fielding coach or an assistant coach at the London Spirit in the Hundred competition over there in England which Warnie was coach of.

Adam Gilchrist , who performed with each males for Australia, instructed‘s Rush Hour present: “A little thing that Roy was telling me just last week was that Warnie had been speaking about getting him over to be a fielding coach or an assistant coach at the London Spirit in the Hundred competition over there in England which Warnie was coach of.

“It was solely a few weeks in the past that Roy came upon there was no finances put apart for Roy; there was nothing documented within the London Spirit set-up. Warnie was doing that of his personal accord and was going to pay Roy the wage that he was going to get for being over there.

“Roy couldn’t believe it. That sense of mateship and friendship was everything that Roy built his whole life around – trust and loyalty. Here we are a few days later after him relaying that story to me and he’s disappeared. He was loyal to a fault, he really was.”