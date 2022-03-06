Shane Warne to be farewelled at state funeral

Fans of cricketing legend Shane Warne will be capable to pay tribute to the Spin King at a state funeral.

The Spin King’s household has accepted a proposal of a state funeral, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews tweeted on Sunday.

The occasion will give followers an opportunity to pay tribute to the favored sporting icon.

“I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane,” Mr Andrews wrote.

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country.

“Details will be finalised in coming days.”