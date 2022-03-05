Shane Warne to receive Australian state funeral: ‘One of our nation’s great characters’ | Sport

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday mentioned Australians have been “bewildered” by a “sad and sudden loss” of Shane Warne, and introduced the cricketing hero would obtain a state funeral.

“He was one of our nation’s greatest characters,” Morrison mentioned, marking the 52-year-old’s dying.

Praising him as inspiration to yard cricketers throughout the nation, Morrison described a larger-than-life character who lit up every Australian summer season.

“His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all.”

In recognition of Warne’s “national achievements his family will be offered a state funeral,” Morrison mentioned in a press release.

“This will be done in consultation with the Warne family,” he mentioned, promising to “ensure we honour Shane’s passing and memory.”

Morrison — who not too long ago examined constructive for Covid-19 and is in isolation — in contrast Warne to all-time nice and fellow Australian Don Bradman.

“There was none like Shane,” Morrison mentioned.”He lived his life his way. He had his great achievements, but also his regrets. He carried them all the same way. With a cheeky smile & a zest for life.”

“There was something magical that he brought to our summers. The bleached blonde hair, the almost casual way he moved to send down a delivery, and his engagement with the crowd. He was one of a kind.”

“He inspired so many girls and boys to try their hand at cricket. He made it all look so easy. At some point, in most Australian backyards, we all tried to deliver a flipper.”

“Our love and condolences go to Shane’s family and particularly his children Brooke, Jackson, and Summer.”