Shane Warne weighing up Mitchell Marsh as first pick in the Hundred draft
London Spirit coach expects full Maxwell availability regardless of conflict with Zimbabwe’s Australia tour
Warne is males’s head coach at London Spirit, whose last-placed end within the Hundred’s inaugural season final yr signifies that they’ve the primary choose within the draft for the 2022 season. The draft, which is not going to be televised reside, takes place on March 30, with the competitors operating from August 3 to September 3.
“We’ve got two £125k picks available,” Warne mentioned on Sky’s The Cricket Show. “Glenn Maxwell accepted £100k to allow us to have that first pick at £125k and Eoin Morgan came down to £100k, so that frees us up to have the first and last picks at £125k, plus we’ve got two picks at £75k and two picks at £50k.
“The hardest factor in the mean time is the internationals and the Future Tours Programme (FTP), who’s accessible and who’s not. For Australia, for example, I’ve spoken to the selectors. Australia play Zimbabwe in some white-ball cricket and I believe it begins on August 28 at this stage.
Warne added that uncertainty over the FTP has made it tough for groups to plan, and that he expects a “really difficult draft” due to the dearth of readability. “We just need to know what the international schedule is,” he mentioned. “You don’t want to pick a player who’s going to play four or five games and then miss the back end because you might be there or thereabouts and then suddenly have to find a different mix and bring in another international.
“I’ve got scribbled out about eight names for first pick. There’s an additional overseas [player per squad] this year so you’ve got the four overseas, you’ve got the wildcard pick, you’ve got retention, plus a right-to-match [card]. It’s a bit like Sudoku, working out if all the pieces are going to come together.”
Warne has retained 10 gamers in whole, together with Zak Crawley and Mark Wood as centrally-contracted Test gamers, although thinks Crawley will solely be accessible for “probably two or three games” and expects Wood to be “wrapped in cotton wool” forward of England’s Test sequence towards South Africa which begins halfway by way of the match.
“We have been actually poor. We have been horrible. It was disappointing from my viewpoint: I needed to dip my toe within the water into teaching. It was unbelievable to work with Eoin Morgan and to have that chance to see how he thinks in regards to the recreation however I obtained Covid, so I missed 5 or 6 of the video games.
“I’d like to think I was always a little bit ahead of the game, tactics and thinking-wise, but we couldn’t quite execute some of those things last year. This year, we’ve done a bit of a clean-out. We lost four games off the last ball or by a couple of runs… but the bottom line is we won one game. We came last, so I’m pretty annoyed about that.”