Shane Warne weighing up Mitchell Marsh as first pick in the Hundred draft

Warne is males’s head coach at London Spirit, whose last-placed end within the Hundred’s inaugural season final yr signifies that they’ve the primary choose within the draft for the 2022 season. The draft, which is not going to be televised reside, takes place on March 30, with the competitors operating from August 3 to September 3.

Spirit will signal six gamers within the draft, together with two on the highest wage band of £125,000 after convincing Maxwell and captain Eoin Morgan to move down the pay scale and sign £100,000 retentions , and Warne instructed on Tuesday that Marsh – who was participant of the match as Australia gained the T20 World Cup remaining in November – might be his first choose.

“We’ve got two £125k picks available,” Warne mentioned on Sky’s The Cricket Show. “Glenn Maxwell accepted £100k to allow us to have that first pick at £125k and Eoin Morgan came down to £100k, so that frees us up to have the first and last picks at £125k, plus we’ve got two picks at £75k and two picks at £50k.

“The hardest factor in the mean time is the internationals and the Future Tours Programme (FTP), who’s accessible and who’s not. For Australia, for example, I’ve spoken to the selectors. Australia play Zimbabwe in some white-ball cricket and I believe it begins on August 28 at this stage.

“Will Australia play the full team? Do they want guys like Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh to experience English conditions, given there’s an Ashes series next year. I know a lot of Australian players are super excited to play in the Hundred. I know Mitch Marsh wants to so he’s someone we’d definitely consider as first pick – Mitch Marsh, I think, is probably the hottest player in white-ball cricket at the moment.”

Warne added that uncertainty over the FTP has made it tough for groups to plan, and that he expects a “really difficult draft” due to the dearth of readability. “We just need to know what the international schedule is,” he mentioned. “You don’t want to pick a player who’s going to play four or five games and then miss the back end because you might be there or thereabouts and then suddenly have to find a different mix and bring in another international.

Andre Russell ‘s been launched [by Southern Brave] however whether or not he is accessible for the West Indies and he will play the CPL is one other dialogue. Last yr, I used to be disenchanted to not have Maxwell. He’s in all probability one of many first picked in any T20 facet, so to have him accessible for the entire match goes to be actually thrilling.

“I’ve got scribbled out about eight names for first pick. There’s an additional overseas [player per squad] this year so you’ve got the four overseas, you’ve got the wildcard pick, you’ve got retention, plus a right-to-match [card]. It’s a bit like Sudoku, working out if all the pieces are going to come together.”

ECB/The Hundred

Warne has retained 10 gamers in whole, together with Zak Crawley and Mark Wood as centrally-contracted Test gamers, although thinks Crawley will solely be accessible for “probably two or three games” and expects Wood to be “wrapped in cotton wool” forward of England’s Test sequence towards South Africa which begins halfway by way of the match.

They launched quite a lot of gamers together with Mohammad Nabi, Joe Denly, Roelof van der Merwe and Chris Wood, and Warne – who was self-isolating with Covid-19 for many of final yr’s match – mentioned that he anticipated his facet to be rather more aggressive in 2022, admitting that he was “lucky to get another go” as head coach after final yr’s picket spoon.

“When you take a look at our batting final yr, we went with expertise as a result of we missed out on plenty of the youthful gamers and we obtained ourselves in some terrific positions. Against the Southern Brave at Lord’s , we have been 0 for 75 [68] off 25 balls and we misplaced by eight [four] runs chasing 140-odd. That simply should not occur.

“We have been actually poor. We have been horrible. It was disappointing from my viewpoint: I needed to dip my toe within the water into teaching. It was unbelievable to work with Eoin Morgan and to have that chance to see how he thinks in regards to the recreation however I obtained Covid, so I missed 5 or 6 of the video games.

“I’d like to think I was always a little bit ahead of the game, tactics and thinking-wise, but we couldn’t quite execute some of those things last year. This year, we’ve done a bit of a clean-out. We lost four games off the last ball or by a couple of runs… but the bottom line is we won one game. We came last, so I’m pretty annoyed about that.”