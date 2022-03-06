Sports
Shane Warne’s body prepared for autopsy ahead of repatriation | Cricket News – Times of India
KOH SAMUI (Thailand): Thai authorities have been making ready on Sunday to conduct an post-mortem on the physique of Australian cricket celebrity Shane Warne, who died of a suspected coronary heart assault, earlier than flying him house the place he’ll obtain a state funeral.
Police mentioned there was no foul play suspected within the 52-year-old’s dying after he was discovered unresponsive in a luxurious villa on Thai vacation island Koh Samui late Friday.
The “King” of spin’s surprising passing sparked a worldwide outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow gamers, an acknowledgement that the Melbourne native transcended his sport.
On Sunday, Warne’s three kids reacted to his dying, with good friend and supervisor James Erskine saying they have been “in complete shock”.
“Jackson [Warne’s eldest son] just said ‘We expect him to walk in the door. This is like a bad dream’,” Erskine advised Australia’s Channel Nine.
The participant — one of many best Test cricketers of all time — was discovered unresponsive in a Samujana resort villa on Friday after failing to satisfy pals.
Warne was taken to the Thai International Hospital Samui at about 6:00 pm (1100 GMT), however his administration mentioned regardless of medical efforts “he could not be revived”.
Officers on the vacation island mentioned Saturday “no foul play was suspected” following an preliminary investigation and confirmed Warne’s physique could be transported to Surat Thani for an post-mortem.
Early Sunday AFP reporters noticed a physique positioned in an ambulance from the morgue the place Warne’s physique had been saved in a single day.
Relatives had “already coordinated with the Australian Embassy so that right after the autopsy’s finished, they will take his body back to Australia,” mentioned native police chief Yutthana Sirisombat.
Speaking outdoors Koh Samui’s police station Andrew Neophitou, an in depth good friend of Warne, mentioned: “We really just want to get Shane home, that’s all it is.”
Prime Minister Scott Morrison led tributes to one of many nation’s “greatest characters” on Saturday and introduced Warne would obtain a full state funeral.
Over the weekend followers gathered on the Melbourne Cricket Ground to put flowers and a few uncommon choices — amongst them cigarettes, beer and meat pies — to recollect the famously hard-charging athlete.
Credited with reviving the artwork of leg-spin, Warne was a part of a dominant Australian Test crew within the Nineties and 2000s and helped his nation win the 1999 limited-overs World Cup.
His tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed solely by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.
Bursting onto the scene as a brash younger participant with a shock of blond hair, Warne grew to become nearly as well-known for his vibrant life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the sphere.
The first bowler to take 700 Test wickets with an assortment of leg-breaks, googlies, flippers and his personal “zooters”, Warne retired from Australia obligation in 2007 following a 5-0 sequence win at house to arch-rivals England.
Warne performed 145 Tests in complete over a 15-year profession, taking 708 wickets, and was additionally a helpful lower-order batsman, with a highest Test rating of 99.
He was a “hero” to the present technology of cricketers, mentioned Australian captain Pat Cummins.
“The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge,” he mentioned.
Following his worldwide retirement, Warne continued to star on the Twenty20 franchise circuit, showing for Rajasthan Royals within the Indian Premier League and his hometown Melbourne Stars in Australia’s Big Bash League.
He later grew to become a extremely regarded tv commentator and pundit, famend for his forthright opinions, and was concerned with teaching, working individually with current-day leg-spinners.
Warne was divorced from spouse Simone Callahan, with whom he had three kids.
His former fiancee, actress Elizabeth Hurley, mentioned on Instagram the “sun has gone behind a cloud forever”, including: “RIP my beloved Lionheart.”
Cricketers mourned his passing, with India batting nice Sachin Tendulkar tweeting of his ex-rival: “Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around.”
Pakistan chief and ex-player Imran Khan paid his respects to “a bowling genius”, whereas former Australia teammate Adam Gilchrist mentioned he was “numb”.
Tributes got here in past the sporting world from Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, singer Ed Sheeran, to actors Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman.
