Shane Warne’s ex-girlfriend reveals photo he sent hours before death

Shane Warne’s ex-girlfriend has posted what seems to be a photograph the cricket legend despatched her simply hours earlier than his loss of life.

Shane Warne’s ex-girlfriend Emily Scott has posted a touching tribute to the cricket icon almost per week after his shock loss of life in Thailand.

An post-mortem discovered the leg-spinning legend died of pure causes aged simply 52. He was unable to be revived when found unresponsive in his room by associates.

Scott, a DJ and former Playboy mannequin, took to Instagram on Thursday night time to pay tribute to Warne.

“You were my friend and confidante. We’d play. You were the most fun,” she wrote alongside a photograph of the 2 collectively.

“Your kids, you were adorable with them.

“The loss feels too much. You gave the gift of your light, numerous memories, and I’ll always treasure them.”

Scott additionally shared a photograph on her Instagram story, which seemed to be a message from Warne despatched at 1.05pm final Friday, simply hours earlier than his loss of life. The image appeared to indicate the view from Warne’s lodging on the island of Koh Samui.

After beginning off as associates, Warne and Scott reportedly dated for a couple of months in 2014, earlier than their relationship resulted in September that 12 months.

In May 2014, earlier than their break-up, Warne tweeted: “Wow, 8 years of friendship, a full moon party & attending a mates 50th turns into us dating? What’s next, down on a knee!”

Scott and Warne attended a Coldplay live performance collectively in London to observe his good buddy Chris Martin strut his stuff, whereas in addition they went to Wimbledon.

Warne’s former fiancee Liz Hurley also paid tribute to the 52-year-old final weekend. The actress took to Instagram late on Saturday night time to recollect her ex, sharing a number of photographs of the pair collectively.

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart,” she wrote.

Hurley, who bought engaged to Warne in 2011 earlier than they break up up in 2013, shared a heartfelt message to his daughters Brooke and Summer in honour of International Women’s Day this week.

The 56-year-old shared a collection of throwback photographs with Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20.

In the caption, Hurley wrote: “I dedicate this #internationalwomensday to two brave, beautiful women @brookewarne and @summerwarne.

“I love you both so much and have the happiest memories of our times together. Your daddy loved you with all his heart.”

Warne’s body arrived back in Australia on Thursday night by way of a non-public jet that landed at Essendon Fields Airport round 8.30pm.

Family and associates, together with Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan and private assistant Helen Nolan, have been on the airport to greet the non-public aircraft.