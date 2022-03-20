Shane Warne’s funeral takes place in Melbourne

The household have been joined by round 80 visitors together with Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke

Shane Warne ‘s household and pals have bid the cricketing legend farewell at a personal funeral in Melbourne.

Warne’s three kids, Jackson, Brooke and Summer, and fogeys Keith and Brigette, have been joined by about 80 visitors to say their last goodbyes on Sunday.

The gathering featured a who’s who of the cricketing world, with retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke attending together with former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

Bowling greats Merv Hughes and Glenn McGrath and very long time Warne team-mates Mark Waugh and Ian Healy have been additionally there.

Close pal Eddie McGuire delivered the eulogy and was MC for the service, which was held in Moorabbin in recognition of Warne’s lifelong affiliation with the St Kilda Football Club.

Guests have been invited to put on St Kilda scarves and a pair of them have been draped throughout Warne’s coffin because it was pushed across the oval to the sound of the Nineteen Eighties Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes hit The Time of My Life.

The lap of honour was instantly adopted by a champagne toast. McGuire urged the mourners to be louder as he led three cheers.

“To Warnie,” he declared. “He was simply the best.”

Tina Turner’s anthem, which made the favored accolade a family phrase, was then performed to a spherical of applause.

Warne, 52, died of a suspected coronary heart assault on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on March 4.

A state memorial will happen on the MCG on March 30, the place the broader public will have the ability to pay their respects. The floor’s Great Southern Stand may even be renamed in Warne’s honour.

The cricketing legend’s dying little greater than two weeks in the past led to an outpouring of grief from folks around the globe, in addition to these nearer to house.

St Kilda Cricket Club coach Glenn Lalor informed AAP on Saturday of his time taking part in with Warne within the early 2000s.

“Every time Shane was available he would love coming back and playing with us, which was great,” Mr Lalor mentioned. “The boys appreciated playing with a legend. He was just an everyday bloke that just wanted to be around and enjoy the day. He was never hard to deal with, he was always fun.”