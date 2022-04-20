Shang-Chi scene same as Bajirao Mastani? Redditor’s post creates buzz

Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings from Marvel has turned out to be a success and since its launch it has been making headlines. The film is once more making a buzz however not in a method you’ll think about. It began after a submit by a Reddit person who shared how a scene within the movie appeared copied from 2015 Bollywood movie Bajirao Mastani.

“Recently found this …. This scene from Shang Chi was exact replica of Bajirao Mastani ??? Thoughts,” they wrote and shared a video. The clip opens to point out a cut up display that compares the stated scenes from the film facet by facet.

Take a take a look at the video:

The submit has been shared about 20 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has accrued almost 1,400 upvotes and counting. The submit has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback. Just a few additionally took the route of hilarity whereas expressing their reactions.

“Imma grab my popcorn and watch it go controversial,” joked a Reddit person. “This is a blatant copy but yet no one would have issues since it’s HW taking from BW,” complained one other. “Well well well, how the turntables…,” wrote a 3rd. “I watched this movie in the hall, my friend who is big fan of Ranveer instantly caught this scene. Telling me it is exact copy of Bajirao Mastani,” shared a fourth.

