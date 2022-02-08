Shanghai – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Podcast on CNN Audio

Americas
One of your favourite collection from CNN is now out there in your favourite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling creator and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to find Parts Unknown: little-known locations and numerous cultures that make our world neighborhood extra linked. Start from the start in Myanmar, and hear by way of the collection conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop every week.
Shanghai Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014. Feb 7, 2022Anthony Bourdain explores Shanghai by savoring home-style delicacies. He discusses China’s booming financial system and increasing world affect with locals.
