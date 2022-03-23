Shanghai authorities urge calm as panic buying mounts amid COVID-19 surge

Shanghai authorities on Wednesday referred to as for calm as frightened residents swamped on-line grocery platforms to top off on meals over fears of impending lockdowns in a metropolis struggling to halt a COVID-19 spike.

China is experiencing its worst COVID-19 outbreak for the reason that begin of the pandemic greater than two years in the past, with Shanghai posting record-high case counts because the extremely transmissible omicron variant frustrates authorities.

China’s greatest metropolis on Wednesday reported 981 instances — all however 4 of them asymptomatic — a quantity that dwarfs any earlier day by day tally within the metropolis and which is almost one-fifth of the day’s nationwide complete.

Shanghai has responded to the outbreak with focused residential lockdowns in areas with confirmed instances or shut contacts.

There are rising public fears of extra native lockdowns or stay-at-home orders for the whole metropolis of roughly 25 million folks.

Public concern has spiraled within the metropolis in latest days and residents have taken to social media to air their frustrations.

They have complained about unclear authorities messaging, alarmist posts about increasing take a look at websites and impending lockdowns, and the announcement that no less than two indoor arenas within the metropolis had been transformed into mass-quarantine websites.

“We hope that everyone will not believe or spread rumors, and especially do not maliciously spread rumors that cause panic in society,” Wu Jinglei, head of Shanghai’s well being fee mentioned at a day by day briefing.

Stores have seen bustling enterprise as shoppers top off, and social media pictures circulated late Tuesday exhibiting crowds of consumers converging on outside vegetable markets. The pictures couldn’t be independently verified.

Online consumers on Wednesday posted complaints that platforms have been crashing underneath the pressure or that some items have been unavailable.

Spokeswoman for on-line grocery platform Dingdong Maicai, Chen Ying, acknowledged the corporate was underneath strain as on-line demand had “surged.”

The coronavirus first emerged within the metropolis of Wuhan in late 2019 however China has largely stored it underneath management by its robust zero-COVID technique.

Authorities had lately prompt a lighter method to reduce public and financial disruptions.

But omicron is straining these plans, significantly as Beijing nervously watches a lethal Hong Kong omicron surge that sparked panic shopping for and has claimed a excessive toll within the unvaccinated aged.

Mainland well being officers final week revealed that solely round half of Chinese aged over 80 have been double-vaccinated.

Shanghai shut colleges for practically two weeks however has averted the form of citywide lockdown applied in some northeastern cities hit by the present outbreak.

But the spectre of all of the sudden being confined at dwelling for something from two to 14 days has sowed public anxiousness amongst Shanghai’s inhabitants.

Chinese media reported that some monetary merchants in Shanghai and Shenzhen had been staying in a single day of their workplaces to keep away from being sequestered at dwelling.

