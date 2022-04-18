Shanghai reports three deaths among COVID patients

The Chinese monetary hub of Shanghai stated three folks contaminated

with COVID-19 died on Sunday, the primary time throughout the present

outbreak that it reported deaths amongst coronavirus sufferers,

Trend reviews

citing Reuters.

The metropolis reported 19,831 new each day asymptomatic COVID-19 circumstances

on April 17, down from 21,582 on the day before today. New symptomatic

circumstances stood at 2,417, down from 3,238.

The metropolis has carried out greater than 200 million nucleic acid exams

since March 10 in a bid to curb China’s greatest COVID-19 outbreak

for the reason that coronavirus was first found in Wuhan in late

2019.