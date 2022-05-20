SHAPE America Partners with Special Olympics, Sees SHAPE Member Attend USA Games

SHAPE America is the nation’s largest membership group of well being and bodily schooling professionals. It drives excellence in bodily schooling whereas offering “programs, resources, and advocacy to support health and physical educators at every level, from preschool to university graduate programs,” based on the SHAPE America mission assertion.

Amy Selvey will coach flag soccer on the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Since 2019, SHAPE America and Special Olympics have partnered to create alternatives for year-round health for individuals with mental disabilities. Areas of collaboration embody persevering with schooling for SHAPE America members and Special Olympics stakeholders on inclusive practices, offering content material and supporting the event of partnerships with Special Olympics Programs.

Amy Selvey, an lively member of SHAPE America, makes use of the talents and sources obtained from SHAPE to assist her coach Special Olympics Florida athletes. Over the previous seven years, she has coached flag football, softball, gymnastics, basketball, bowling, athletics, soccer, and cheerleading. Thanks to her connection to SHAPE America by way of her work as a bodily schooling trainer for Cotee River Elementary, Selvey has the assist she wants to assist her athletes develop lifelong well being and health habits.

“Special Olympics changed my perspective on life,” says Selvey. “I am so proud when I see the excitement in the athletes, Unified partners, and their families on the sidelines as they accomplish something they never could have imagined.”

Selvey will attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, bringing athletes to the USA Games for the primary time in her teaching profession. “It is an honor to be part of such a great event and in the state that I am proud to live in,” she says.

Selvey is only one instance of the numerous SHAPE members and the impression they’ve on their communities. Moving ahead, the partnership goals to extend consciousness and understanding of SHAPE America and Special Olympics, to advertise, assist, and advance academic efforts for year-round bodily exercise, bodily schooling, and well being promotion for all, and lastly to extend the data of SHAPE America members.