Shaq to lend Albanese a hand on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

He stated a part of the push would contain getting sporting figures on board together with from the AFL and NRL, in addition to O’Neal.

While conceding O’Neal wouldn’t be throughout Australia’s structure, Albanese identified that the 216-centimetre movie star does intensive work within the United States selling social justice and lifting individuals up who’re marginalised.

“Quite clearly he is a global figure – he is a big figure in all ways,” Albanese stated.

“What he does know and what the world knows is about the gap that is there between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians in life expectancy, in health outcomes, in education, in housing, in infant mortality. The world knows about these issues.”

Albanese stated he was involved that the rhetoric might get more and more divisive throughout the marketing campaign for the Voice.