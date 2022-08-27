Shaq to lend Albanese a hand on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament
He stated a part of the push would contain getting sporting figures on board together with from the AFL and NRL, in addition to O’Neal.
While conceding O’Neal wouldn’t be throughout Australia’s structure, Albanese identified that the 216-centimetre movie star does intensive work within the United States selling social justice and lifting individuals up who’re marginalised.
“Quite clearly he is a global figure – he is a big figure in all ways,” Albanese stated.
“What he does know and what the world knows is about the gap that is there between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians in life expectancy, in health outcomes, in education, in housing, in infant mortality. The world knows about these issues.”
Albanese stated he was involved that the rhetoric might get more and more divisive throughout the marketing campaign for the Voice.
“Of course we are concerned, but the truth is, inappropriate comments have been a feature of, unfortunately, from time to time, including from political representatives, towards Indigenous people over a long period of time,” he stated.
“And I think some of the comments that have been made about this debate are ill-advised. But it is also such an opportunity to bring the country together.”
The prime minister stated comparable feedback had been made previous to Kevin Rudd’s historic apology to the Stolen Generation in 2008, however not one of the fears had been realised.
“There was an argument put that it would be a divisive moment,” he stated.
“The truth is, I look back at the footage now of kids at school … watching on big screens that unifying moment for our country, and I was proud to have been part of it, it was the proudest moment I have had in parliament,” he stated.
“I believe this will be exactly the same, it will be one where people look back and go: ‘Why didn’t we do it before?’
“There is no downside, only upside, and it is an opportunity to bring the country together.”
