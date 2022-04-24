Sharad Pawar targets Amit Shah over violence in Delhi: ‘can not even handle a…’

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday launched a scathing assault on the BJP-led central authorities over communal tensions within the nation and alleged misuse of central investigation companies. He additionally questioned the Centre’s determination to ask international leaders to “Gujarat alone”.

Addressing an NCP rally at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Pawar mentioned, “I am glad that an international leader is visiting Gujarat. But whether it is then US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping or the latest visit of the UK Prime Minister (Boris Johnson), all were taken to Gujarat and not to any other states.

“It shows what the rulers in Delhi think about other states,” he added.

Talking in regards to the latest violence that broke out within the Jahangirpuri space of Delhi throughout a Hanuman Jayanti procession earlier this month, the NCP supremo mentioned that the Union house minister Amit Sah failed to guard the nationwide capital from communal riots. Highlighting that the Delhi Police comes beneath the Union house ministry, Pawar instructed the gang “If anything happens in Delhi, the message goes out to the world. The world would imagine that there is unrest in Delhi,” Pawar mentioned.

“Amit Shah should have taken steps to keep Delhi unified and undivided, but he failed to do so. You have power, but you can not even handle a city like Delhi,” he added.

He additionally focused the central authorities over the arrests of NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik – each are going through money-laundering probes.

“First they charged former (Maharashtra) home minister Anil Deshmukh with taking ₹100 crore bribe, but later changed their statement to ₹four crore. Similarly, a 20-year-old case against (state minister) Nawab Malik was dug out selectively and he was framed up,” the NCP chief alleged.

“If the Union government thinks that the NCP or other opposition parties can be muzzled with the help of ED or CBI, then they are living in a fool’s paradise,” he added.