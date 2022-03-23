Sports
Sharath Kamal sails into semifinals at WTT Contender Doha | More sports News – Times of India
DOHA: Veteran Sharath Kamal lastly made the boys’s singles medal spherical in a significant championship when he entered the semifinals of the WTT Contender Doha on Wednesday.
He was the lone Indian, ranked No. 41, within the fray after beating Tomislav Pucar of Croatia 11-8, 11-7, 11-4, following the exit of G Sathiyan, within the first spherical.
However, Sathiyan and Manika Batra mixed effectively to achieve the ultimate of the blended doubles. The pair, ranked No. 7 on this planet, accounted for Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Ken 3-2.
The Croat, only a place forward of Sharath on this planet rankings, didn’t take care of the Indian onslaught within the quarterfinals and was error-prone on the day.
The closest he got here to Sharath was within the first sport wherein he managed eight factors, and one much less within the second. However, within the third, Sharath bumped into a large lead and maintained it all through to win it in type.
In the semifinals, Sharath will tackle Chinese Yuan Licen, who’s ranked 264. But it was the identical Chinese who accounted for Sathiyan on Monday when he decimated the Indian 11-5, 11-6, 14-12.
Other males’s paddlers that would not make it to the primary draw of the boys’s singles included Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, SFR Snehit and Mudit Dani.
The win within the semifinals by the blended duo in opposition to the world No. 4 pair was certainly creditable, notably after the way in which the Indians saved their hopes alive when the Hong Kong pair levelled the rating 2-2, taking the difficulty to the decider.
In the essential fifth sport, they stopped their opponents effectively quick to win the match 13-11, 9/11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8. In the ultimate on Thursday, they are going to meet the highest seeded pair from Taipei — Cheng I-Ching and Lin Yun-Ju.
In the ladies’s singles, Manika Batra tasted defeat within the first spherical of the primary draw, bowing out to Chinese Fan Siqi 7-11, 5-11, 6-11. Ranked 81, the Chinese proved to be a tricky nut to crack for the forty eighth ranked Indian.
Among the ladies paddlers, aside from Archana Kamath and Sutirtha Mukherjee, all others folded in earlier rounds, together with Sreeja Akula, Krittwika Sinha Roy and Prapti Sen.
He was the lone Indian, ranked No. 41, within the fray after beating Tomislav Pucar of Croatia 11-8, 11-7, 11-4, following the exit of G Sathiyan, within the first spherical.
However, Sathiyan and Manika Batra mixed effectively to achieve the ultimate of the blended doubles. The pair, ranked No. 7 on this planet, accounted for Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Ken 3-2.
The Croat, only a place forward of Sharath on this planet rankings, didn’t take care of the Indian onslaught within the quarterfinals and was error-prone on the day.
The closest he got here to Sharath was within the first sport wherein he managed eight factors, and one much less within the second. However, within the third, Sharath bumped into a large lead and maintained it all through to win it in type.
In the semifinals, Sharath will tackle Chinese Yuan Licen, who’s ranked 264. But it was the identical Chinese who accounted for Sathiyan on Monday when he decimated the Indian 11-5, 11-6, 14-12.
Other males’s paddlers that would not make it to the primary draw of the boys’s singles included Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, SFR Snehit and Mudit Dani.
The win within the semifinals by the blended duo in opposition to the world No. 4 pair was certainly creditable, notably after the way in which the Indians saved their hopes alive when the Hong Kong pair levelled the rating 2-2, taking the difficulty to the decider.
In the essential fifth sport, they stopped their opponents effectively quick to win the match 13-11, 9/11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8. In the ultimate on Thursday, they are going to meet the highest seeded pair from Taipei — Cheng I-Ching and Lin Yun-Ju.
In the ladies’s singles, Manika Batra tasted defeat within the first spherical of the primary draw, bowing out to Chinese Fan Siqi 7-11, 5-11, 6-11. Ranked 81, the Chinese proved to be a tricky nut to crack for the forty eighth ranked Indian.
Among the ladies paddlers, aside from Archana Kamath and Sutirtha Mukherjee, all others folded in earlier rounds, together with Sreeja Akula, Krittwika Sinha Roy and Prapti Sen.