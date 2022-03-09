SHARE NOW lands in Malpensa

From 8 March, 31 parking areas reserved for the SHARE NOW automotive sharing service can be found at Milan Malpensa Intercontinental Airport.

SHARE NOW welcomes spring by bringing the favored free-flow automotive sharing service to Milan Malpensa Airport, the primary airport in Northern Italy and an essential image of the Milanese metropolis. From in the present day, 31 SHARE NOW automotive parks can be accessible at Terminal 1 of the airport, now reachable with one of many 1,000 shared vehicles within the Milanese fleet of the main European operator. The service can also be lively at Milan Linate Airport.

The partnership between SEA and SHARE NOW represents an additional improvement in direction of an more and more inexperienced, versatile and intermodal mobility: by no means earlier than has it been potential to maneuver simply from one level to a different within the metropolis, and even within the nation and all through Europe, with out having to utilize a non-public automobile. The risk of utilizing the identical SHARE NOW account whereas touring between the 8 European nations wherein the service is lively, the truth is symbolizes a vital worth for mobility with out borders. There are many cities instantly related from Malpensa the place SHARE NOW is current, from Berlin to Copenhagen, from Amsterdam to Madrid to call a couple of.

“Milan Malpensa airport, already easily accessible by public or private transport, is now enriched with a solution that increases the range of choices for our passengers: that of SHARE NOW car sharing,” mentioned Luigi Battuello , non industrial director Aviation SEA – “Accessibility is an important issue for SEA and this agreement connects the city center with Milan Malpensa, but also the two Milanese airports, as well as the surrounding area.”

“We are very happy to have arrived at Malpensa, thus allowing our 3.4 million users throughout Europe to take advantage of an efficient service that they are already familiar with, making them feel a little at home,” declared Luigi Licchelli, enterprise improvement lead Italy of SHARE NOW – “This collaboration is the perfect example of how important it is to find a connection between shared sustainable mobility and other transport systems and, at the same time, confirms the will of SHARE NOW to further invest in the City of Milan, thus increasing the flexibility and freedom of movement of its citizens.“



The arrival of SHARE NOW in Malpensa brings with it a sequence of services for all vacationers, each vacationers and enterprise, who’re returning to maneuver extra ceaselessly. The automotive sharing service makes it potential to simply join the airport to the entire metropolis of Milan, from the town middle, to the Fair, to the Central Station, the place additionally right here yow will discover a devoted parking. In addition, the presence of SHARE NOW at Linate Airport additionally ensures a method of conveniently connecting the 2 airports for connecting flights.

Where to seek out SHARE NOW automotive parks in Malpensa

The parking space devoted to SHARE NOW automobiles at Malpensa is situated at Terminal 1 of the airport in zone P3. The automotive park has a capability of 31 devoted parking areas which might be accessed from the appropriately signposted aspect ramp, simply reachable from each the A8 and A4 motorways. The price of the service is € 15.99 which can be added to the usual rental fee, each for individuals who use SHARE NOW from the airport to the town of Milan and vice versa. More information here.

