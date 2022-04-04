Shared CONMEBOL/UEFA office opened in London | Inside UEFA

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin in the present day opened a shared CONMEBOL/UEFA workplace in London, which is able to symbolize the sister confederations in widespread initiatives, together with competitions, throughout numerous areas.

The creation of a shared workplace follows on from the strategic cooperation settlement signed by CONMEBOL and UEFA on 12 February 2020, and its extension signed on 15 December 2021.

Through that settlement, UEFA and CONMEBOL will look to organise a wide range of soccer occasions, whereas additionally cooperating in different areas comparable to refereeing and training programmes.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez identified the historic significance of the inauguration of the CONMEBOL/UEFA shared London workplace, stating:

“CONMEBOL and UEFA have decided to take their cooperation to a higher strategic level. We are the two continents with the most notable tradition and prestige in the most popular sport on the planet. On the pitch we are loyal rivals, but the comprehension that football is a powerful force for tolerant, peaceful and pluralistic societies, unites us.”

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin added:

“Building a fruitful and lasting relationship such as ours came easy as we share the same love and passion for football. This shared office is the symbolic next step in the right direction for UEFA and CONMEBOL. It will help us work jointly to develop football across our confederations and beyond.”

The first main sporting occasion organised collectively by the 2 confederations is the Finalissima: a match between the CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 champions Argentina and the UEFA EURO 2020 winners, Italy. This match might be performed at Wembley stadium in London on 1 June 2022.

Tickets for the sport bought out in lower than per week – with solely a restricted variety of hospitality tickets nonetheless accessible.